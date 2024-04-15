Near-perfect new Bluey episode leaves parents emotionally 'destroyed'

The brand new episode of the hit Australian kids TV show Bluey has been hailed as a masterpiece and has left many parents emotionally devastated after it aired on Sunday.

The much-loved show focuses on a family of heeler dogs comprised of seven-year-old Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and their parents Bandit (Father) and Chilli (Mother).

The show, which debuted in 2018 and is now in its third season has been widely lauded as one of the best kids' shows ever (it's ranked number 15 on IMBD's top 250 tv shows ever) and its latest episode 'The Sign' appears to be setting new standards and igniting an emotional response in parents that some hadn't felt in a long time.

The episode which runs at a record 28 minutes, sees the family celebrate the wedding of Bandit’s brother Rad and Bluey’s godmother Frisky. However, the episode's title refers to the 'for sale' sign outside the family's home, which they are being forced to sell as Bandit prepares to move away to start a new job, which Bluey and Chilli aren't too happy about.

The BBC reports that the episode began to be hyped back in November with older fans speculating about what the episode could be about given its extra-long running time. The average episode runs at just seven minutes.

The Sign, which is available to watch on various platforms such as Disney+ and BBC iPlayer, has since been showered with praise with many parents admitting that they were left wrecked after watching it with some shedding tears for the first time in years.

















Forbes notes that the episode has landed with a staggering 9.9/10 on IMDB, which is the second time a Bluey episode has scored an almost perfect score on the website.

Bluey creator Joe Brumm has said the reaction to the episode could influence the future of the show. Talking to Deadline he said: "That’s why I’m very interested to see how The Sign goes down with the audience. Obviously it’s four times as long as a normal episode. Will the audience accept a stint with a longer story?”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



