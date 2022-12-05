Season two of the highly anticipated Netflix series Firefly Lane is here and viewers are gearing up to revisit the lives of Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey.

The show, based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix now.

The first season, released in 2021, introduced audience members to Tully (played by Katherine Heigl) and Kate (played by Sarah Chalke), best friends for life who met and grew up together on Firefly Lane.

Now, the second season is picking up where viewers left off

But having been over a year since viewers stepped into the world of Tully and Kate, fans may need a quick refresher on where we left off.

Here's a quick refresher of season one of Firefly Lane before starting season two.

The show takes viewers through several decades of the two women's lives, beginning in the 1970s.

The 1970s

When we first meet Tully, we learn she comes from a broken household. Her mother, Cloud, is unreliable and unpredictable so she often leaves her with her grandmother.

However, things take a turn in Tully's teenage years when Cloud, a pot-smoking hippie, re-emerges looking to take Tully away to Firefly Lane.

This is where Tully meets Kate.

Several major personal events occur in the girl's teenage years that bond them together: Tully is raped by a classmate while intoxicated at a party, Kate catches her mother cheating on her father, and Tully finds Kate's brother, Sean, kissing another boy.

But there are also bumps in the two's relationship, Tully lies to Kate and tells her that her mother has cancer to cover up for her smoking habit which causes a short-lived rift between the two girls.

And most notably, Tully is forced to go live with her grandmother once again after her mother's home is raided by the police.

The 1980s

The 80s jumps forward to two major timelines: when the girls are in college and when they begin their first real jobs.

In college, Tully starts an affair with one of her professors, Chad Wiley, who tries to convince Tully to move across the country with him.

We also learn that since those teenage years, Tully and Cloud have been estranged.

Post-college, Tully gets Kate a job at the broadcast company she works for after pleading with her boss, Johnny.

A small love triangle between the three begins after Johnny tells Kate he likes her but then sleeps with Tully. For several years, Johnny and Kate go back and forth on pursuing each other or not.

Eventually, Johnny and Kate have a baby together named Marah.

Tully also becomes a very famous journalist in these years too.

The 2000s

Kate and Johnny are going through a divorce which is affecting Marah. But fear not, Kate has her sights set on a fellow single parent, Travis.

Meanwhile, Tully is navigating a one-night-stand-turned-situationship with Max.



Marah, believing Kate will not sign off on a document that would allow her to go on birth control, asks Tully, who agrees. When Kate finds out, she becomes furious.

Cloud is re-introduced after she participates in a hit piece about Tully, and begs her daughter to come back into her life. Ample timing as Tully finds out she's pregnant.

Tully marries Max but shortly after has a miscarriage leading to problems in paradise.

Season two will pick up where we left off with the first half already out. The second half will be released 8 June 2023.

