Fox News is facing a backlash after announcing they will not provide continuous live news coverage of the January 6 hearings this week.

The hearings, set to air Thursday at 8 pm EST, are expected to be covered live primetime by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC but not Fox News.

On Monday, Fox News Media released a statement saying they will provide coverage of the January 6th hearings "as news warrants" during their primetime slot which reaches an average of 1.52 million viewers according to Statista.



The network will produce live coverage of the hearings on their lesser-watched channel, Fox Business, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum beginning at 8 pm EST.

After Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, and The Ingraham Angle, chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream is slated to analyze the hearings with Baier and MacCallum from 11 pm through 1 am.

Following the announcement, Fox News faced backlash from people lawmakers, political commentators, and the public.

On Twitter, Hillary Clinton called out Fox News saying, "Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site."





Some accused Fox News of not being a legitimate news organization for refusing to cover the hearings live on their primetime most-watched channel.



While covering the January 6 insurrection in the past, Tucker Carlson has downplayed the severity of it even releasing a three-part documentary called Patriot Purge which portrayed the January 6 insurrection as a false flag.



Laura Ingraham mocked police officers who cried while testifying last year. Sean Hannity has continuously expressed skepticism regarding the attack on the Capitol.

Even Chris Wallace, who spent 18 years at Fox News, left the cable network after the insurrection citing his concerns with the network's coverage of the January 6 attack and the 2020 election.

Thursday's hearing is the first of six that will occur over the course of the summer. It will be led by the House select committee which has been investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol since July 2021, interviewing over 1,000 people, and gathering evidence to detail what happened January 6, 2021.

Each hearing will have a theme and use testimony from witnesses.

