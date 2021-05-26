Friends reunion: What the cast have been up to since final episode

Can you believe it’s been 17 years since Rachel got off the plane?

Despite the time that’s passed since the final episode of Friends, the show appears to be as popular as ever.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the long awaited special, which will reunite stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on the beloved comedy’s set.

But 17 years is a long time, so what have our Central Perk gang been up to since since 2004?

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston has won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in The Morning Show. (Getty Images)

After playing shopaholic Rachel Green, Aniston, 52, focused on her film career, enjoying box office success across drama and comedy.

Her most notable roles include 2006 romcom The Break-Up alongside Vince Vaughan and 2008 tearjerker Marley & Me, starring Owen Wilson.

But it was in 2019 when Aniston made her return to TV, in drama The Morning Show starring alongside Reese Witherspoon – who played her sister Jill in Friends - produced by Apple TV+.

It received positive reviews from critics, and Aniston went on to win a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role.

Meanwhile, Aniston’s personal life has remained in the spotlight over the years, in particular her separation and divorce from former husband Brad Pitt in 2005 sparked a media frenzy.

In 2015, Aniston married the actor Justin Theroux, but they split on good terms two years later.

Courteney Cox

Cox will reprise her iconic role of Gale Weathers in the Scream movie franchise (Getty Images)

Cox, 56, was known for her organised and cleaning-obsessed character, Monica, in the show.

Following Friends, she was in films including Zoom and The Longest Yard, before landing a role TV comedy Cougar Town, which first aired in 2009.

She played a recently divorced mother in her 40s, looking for new experiences following the collapse of her marriage.

It ran for six seasons until 2015.

Cox will also reprise the role of Gale Weathers in the fifth Scream movie, which is set for release next year.

She was married to her Scream co-star David Arquette for 14 years, has been in a relationship with Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid since 2013.

Lisa Kudrow

Kudrow has starred in a number of shows and films since her Friends days (Getty Images)

Kudrow played the lovable eccentric guitarist, Phoebe Buffay on Friends.

She landed her first major role following the show in the HBO series The Comeback, which premiered in June 2005.

Despite Friends coming to an end, Kudrow was never far from our TV screens, with roles of varying weight in shows including Cougar Town, BoJack Horseman, Angie Tribeca, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Scandal.

Bandslam (2008), Easy A (2010), The Girl On The Train (2016), Long Shot (2019) and Booksmart (2019) are also films that Kudrow starred in post-Friends.

The 57-year-old has been married to French advertising executive Michael Stern since 1995.

David Schwimmer

Schwimmer won an Emmy for his role as Robert Kardashian (Getty Images for The Rape Founda)

Schwimmer, 54, played three times divorcee and paleontologist Ross in the series.

Following the finale, Schwimmer starred in the independent drama film Duane Hopwood as an alcoholic dealing with the collapse of his marriage.

He made his directorial debut in 2007 with British comedy Run Fatboy Run, starring Simon Pegg.

Schwimmer earned acclaim for his portrayal of OJ Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian in the anthology series American Crime Story in 2016 - and received an Emmy nomination for the role.

He has a daughter with British artist Zoe Buckman.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry will star in upcoming movie, Don’t Look Up (Getty Images)

Perry, 51, is known to millions of fans as the sarcastic, dark-humoured Chandler Bing.

After Friends, he co-starred with Zac Efron in the 2009 comedy, 17 Again.

Perry was the co-creator, writer and star of short-lived sitcom Mr Sunshine, which premiered in 2011.

He appeared as a sportscaster in NBC comedy Go On the following year.

Perry has had a public battle with substance abuse that occurred during his time on Friends.

In 2013, he received an award from the White House for opening Perry House, a sober living facility at his former mansion in Malibu, California.

Later this year, Perry will appear in black comedy Don’t Look Up alongside a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence.

He got engaged to Molly Hurwitz, a literary manager, in November 2020.

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc has starred in comedy Episodes and hosted Top Gear (Getty Images)

Matt LeBlanc’s character, the womanising but lovable daytime soap actor Joey Tribiani, had his own spin-off in the months following Friends’ ending.

Joey ran for two seasons and followed the aspiring actor as he made the move to LA, but was cancelled due to poor ratings.

After a five-year break, LeBlanc played himself – though a slightly embellished version – in comedy series Episodes, winning a Golden Globe for the performance.

LeBlanc, 53, a passionate car lover, also had a three-year co-hosting gig on Top Gear, when longtime presenter, Jeremy Clarkson left the show in 2015.

He stepped down from the role in 2018.

The Friends reunion will air on May 27 on HBO Max.