The Donald Trump administration keeps cancelling key economic reports and everyone is concerned.

On Monday (24 November), the US Bureau of Economic Analysis cancelled the release of its growth estimate report for the third-quarter GDP.

Before it was cancelled, the report had already been pushed back once, as it was scheduled to be released on 30 October. According to the department, the cancellation was due to the government shutdown, which recently ended.

The GDP report joins a list of other economic reports that have failed to be released, including the October jobs report and the October inflation report.

Despite president Trump’s continued insistence to the contrary , people’s wallets are feeling the effects of the poor economy, and many have speculated that the data cancellations are an attempt to withhold information about the true state of the economy.

The news of the latest cancellation was met with plenty of commentary online.

“If you’re keeping track at home, Trump admin has cancelled:

“- Jobs Report

“- Inflation Report

“- GDP Report

“I’m sure everything is just fine,” someone mocked.

Another joked: “They probably canceled them because they’re so good.”

Someone else said: “Cancelled jobs report, inflation report, and now GDP report. I’m sure all a coincidence and everything is fine.”

Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro joked: “They only do this when it’s really good news.”

One person added: “First they cancelled the jobs report due to the shutdown and now they are cancelling the Q3 GDP report….how bad is our economy that they are hiding the data?”

“No jobs report, no inflation report, no GDP. We’re winning so hard we don’t even keep score anymore,” joked someone else.

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.