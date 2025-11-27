SNL Thanksgiving special: What we know about the two-hour holiday episode

Saturday Night Live’s Thanksgiving Special returns once again, bringing its annual celebration of the holiday with a two-hour compilation of the show’s best sketches from past seasons.

The special gathers together fan favourites and classic moments, serving up a hearty helping of SNL humour for both long-time viewers and those who’ve only recently joined the bandwagon.

In fact, newer fans were briefly puzzled to see an episode scheduled for a Wednesday release, until fellow Redditors quickly pointed out that it’s not a regular instalment, but a festive fan compilation.

Where can I watch Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special?

You can catch the special on NBC or stream it on Peacock when it airs on November 26 at 9/8c.





What can SNL fans expect?

Viewers can look forward to a nostalgic mix of classic Thanksgiving sketches pulled from past seasons, paired with select live segments.

Expect favourites like 'Back Home Ballers' (Season 40), Paul Simon's iconic Season 2 monologue, and 'A Thanksgiving Miracle' (Season 41) to make a return.





Everything we know about SNL's Christmas schedule

Saturday Night Live is heading into the final stretch of the year with a festive run of episodes, and the Christmas lineup is shaping up to be a star-packed affair.

6 December: Melissa McCarthy and Dijon

Kicking things off, comedian Melissa McCarthy takes the helm as host, with Dijon stepping in as the musical guest. It marks the singer’s next major TV performance.

13 December: Josh O’Connor and Lily Allen

The following week sees Lily Allen return to the SNL stage for the first time since 2007.

She arrives fresh from releasing her album West End Girl, and will be joined by Josh O’Connor, who’s currently starring in the latest Knives Out.

20 December: Ariana Grande and Cher

Rounding out the year, SNL’s annual Christmas episode lands on 20 December, fronted by Ariana Grande.

Fresh off the release of Wicked: For Good, Grande returns to host after her 2024 appearance, the one remembered for her ‘Domingo’ sketch and for welcoming Stevie Nicks as the musical guest.

This time, she’s joined by none other than Cher, who last appeared during the SNL 50 concert.





