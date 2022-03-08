Good Morning Britain has marked International Women's Day by making a montage of interviews they have had with brave women in Ukraine.

Over the last few weeks Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid have interviewed a number of women in the nation from students to MPs and today they (or at least their team) spliced together a highlights reel of these conversations to honour their efforts in the war-torn nation.

"The past few weeks have shone a light on the bravery of the women in Ukraine," Madeley said, introducing the video.

Reid added: "From taking up arms to defend their country, to helping with the humanitarian crisis today on International Women's Day we look back and reflect on the courage of the women who are fighting for freedom in Ukraine."

"I'm 19 and war is not something anyone in their life is prepared to do but I do know my country means everything to me," one of the women said.

"We are using this time to prepare ourselves, if you would have asked me I would have tell you 'oh me and firearms? No no no no no. Right now things are different," another added.

"Maybe if I'm facing this situation I will find myself picking up the rifle and fighting," the third said.

The next clip showed Madeley's controversial interview with Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko who he quizzed on Monday on her decision to carry weapons. "I want to live and I want my children to live and I want my nation to live and the best way I can guarantee that is if I also stay alive and safe," she said.

"And this is why I have these guns and this is why I don't even think about the moment when I will have to use them."

"We need to unite and to fight against Putin," another women said.

The final woman added: "As we are good guys and good guys always win we are full of hope."t

Here's the clip in full:





