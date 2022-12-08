Everything we learned from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary

Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries has officially dropped on Netflix, giving viewers a glimpse into their whirlwind love story.

The six-part series will show the high-profile relationship of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from the moment their romance blossomed to the controversies in recent years which led them to step away from the royal family.



Candid interviews with friends and family who have never publicly opened up about the relationship will also be included, along with journalists and historians examining the media's treatment of the pair.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here's everything we learned from the documentary so far:





What we learned from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary Netflix









People in the family often marry others that 'fit in the mould'

"I think, for so many people in the family, especially obviously for the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with," Harry said.

He said there's a difference between deciding between your head and your heart and poignantly highlighted that his mother made most, if not all, of her decisions by her heart.

"I am my mother's son," he said.





Meghan struggled to choose between Prince William and Harry in an unseen 2015 interview

"Prince William or Prince Harry?" the interviewer asked in a quick-fire round when Meghan responded: "...I don't know...Harry, sure."

Harry was quick to point out it was less than a year before they met.

"Honey, I'm sorry; I'd of course, choose you!" she joked in response.

"It again shows how little you knew," Harry said. "And look how far we've come."





The pair shared why they wanted to do the documentary

In a confessional clip, Meghan admitted that while it's not "comfortable", people haven't gotten a sense of who she is for a long time.

"It's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."

As for the self-tapes, Harry said a friend had recommended the pair to document themselves through video diaries while "misinformation" was spreading – a suggestion he called "sensible".





"Being a part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media"

The first episode kicked off with a montage of headlines from January 9, 2020, breaking the news of Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties.

It included snippets from news readers, with one US anchor saying: "Prince Harry appears to be on a trajectory of self-destruction."

Throughout the ep, Harry vented his frustration at the paparazzi and the media, saying: "Being a part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media".

Meghan slammed the media and said they don't stand for anything, adding that they're "destroying" their family.

"H is in London, and I'm here," she said in a self-recorded tape in Vancouver, Canada, at the time. "I don't even know where to begin."

"I just really want to get to the other side of all of this, I just don't know what to say anymore," an emotional Meghan added.





The couple met on Instagram

The pair recalled how they met – which may come as a surprise to some.

Meghan had just finished filming Suits and was planning a European girls' trip with the "intent on being single."

Harry said, "I was scrolling through my feed, and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them." He jokingly added how Meghan's photo used the classic Snapchat dog filter.

Meghan then received an email from a friend asking if the "prince Haz" could have her number, which left Meghan confused, asking: "Who's that?"

She admitted that while she didn't Google Harry, she stalked his Instagram feed to see what he was about.

The pair later had their first date at 76 Dean Street in London, with Harry showing up half an hour late, self-described as a "hot, sweaty, red ball of mess."

After meeting twice, Harry asked Meghan to camp with him in Botswana, where he has "a second family" and a group of friends "that literally brought me up".









Harry likened Meghan to Princess Diana

"She has the same compassion; she has the same empathy; she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her," Harry declared.

He acknowledged how many people worldwide will "disagree" with his decisions but had to do everything in his power to protect his family – especially after what happened to his mother.

He said: "I didn't want history to repeat itself."









Meghan's "two-week rule"

Once the pair had established their feelings about one another, Meghan implemented a "two-week rule" that they had to see each in or around every two weeks.

It was much easier for Meghan to visit Harry in the UK under the radar, who stayed at his Kensington Palace grounds and went for walks around Frogmore.

This helped keep the relationship under wraps and away from the media for the time being.





Harry & Meghan is available to stream now on Netflix.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





