Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series has been cancelled say reports

It has been reported that the Netflix adaptation of hit video gameHorizon: Zero Dawn has been cancelled.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is a game that was developed by PlayStation studio Guerrilla Games and released in 2017.

Players take on the role of a heroine named Aloy, an outcast who navigates a post-post apocalyptic world full of human enemies and machines in beautiful landscapes reclaimed by nature.

She tries to uncover her past and also tries to fight off new dangers the world is set to face.

It's the first game in the series and its successor, Horizon: Forbidden West, released on current generation consoles in 2022, continuing the story from where Horizon: Zero Dawn left off.

Given the success of recent game adaptations making their way into TV series, such as The Last of Us and Fallout, Netflix was doing something similar with Sony and adapting Horizon: Zero Dawn.

But Rolling Stone has reported Horizon: Zero Dawn, along with another original series, are no longer moving forward.

Rolling Stone reported that showrunner Steve Blackman, who was a part of the filming of Horizon: Zero Dawn, has been accused of "toxic, bullying, manipulative and retaliatory behaviour", allegations which Blackman has vehemently denied.

In a follow-up social media post, it's been said Horizon: Zero Dawn has been canned.

Other reports said there were suggestions the show could be carrying on without Blackman but it's been said that is not the case and it has been stopped altogether.

It's reported that it's likely Sony will pick up the production of the series with another partner.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.