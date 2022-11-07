I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens once again, and things kicked off with a bang on Sunday night.

Ant and Dec returned to the Australian jungle after three years away as the celebrities arrived in camp for the first time.

The show is now in its 20th series and it’s back down under for the first time since 2019 after it relocated to Wales during the pandemic.

Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White are among the stars taking part this year – while Tory MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is arriving as a late comer.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The first episode arrived on Sunday, with the public introduced to this year’s crop of celebs for the first time – here’s how it happened.

The stars arrive in camp

After the usual introductions, the celebs made their way into camp via a series of skydives. Only, things went a little differently for this year’s "jungle VIPs".

Ant and Dec revealed that the public had voted to make Boy George and Olivia Attwood their “VIPs”, and they both got to pick a “plus one”. Olivia chose Chris Moyles and Boy George chose Scarlette Douglas.

“As VIPs you’re going to get a taste of the high life by jumping out of a chopper at 10,000ft,” they were told.

Boy George and Scarlett then got a message that read: “Your time on the yacht has now ended and you must make your way to shore, where your VIP experience will continue.”

They then rowed a dinghy to the beach and made their way to a temporary camp. They found a set of instructions that read: “While you might be used to life as a VIP, on I’m A Celebrity that means something very different.

"You are now Very Isolated People and you’ll spend tonight marooned on this island. Tomorrow, you’ll all take on the first trial of the series before joining your fellow celebrities in camp.”

The Ledge challenge

Charlene White, Jill Scott and Gogglebox star Babatunde Aleshe took on the Ledge challenge in order to try and win stars for camp, with Babatunde backing out of the trial just seconds after it began.

The trio tackled their fear of heights by standing 32 stories up. After Charlene made a strong start and walked to the end of the plank, Babatunde said “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” almost straight away.

Jill made her way to the platform and stayed there for 60 seconds, which earned two stars for camp.

“It’s going to take me a long time to process it,” Charlene said afterwards.

Babatunde said: “I said I was determined to be here. I wasn’t determined to be [at the end of the plank].”

He later told the Bush Telegraph: “My first thoughts on camp - I’m a bit scared… I just want to survive the night, that’s it.”

Ant and Dec teased Hancock’s arrival

Matt Hancock, of course, is the one contestant this year that people are talking about and the hosts teased his arrival on Sunday.

“We’ve also got, not one, but two late arrivals on their way,” Ant said.

“Fortunately, we’ve managed to keep their identities a complete secret, no one’s got a clue who they are!” he added.

Dec winked and tapped his nose before saying: “Yeah, you’re gonna be so surprised, guys!”

“We’ll be rolling out the welcome mat for them very soon,” he added.





Mike Tindall takes on the creepy critters in a trial

The celebs also took on the Critter Cruise trial, with Mike Tindall stealing the show. He was tasked with securing a star from the boat’s mast.

He volunteered to dive underwater as he was “the only one without hair” and he secured a meal for camp. Tindall is being tipped by some as one of the favourites this year and he also showed himself to be useful around the camp by lighting a fire.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.