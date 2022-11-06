I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returned to our screens today with a whole new group of famous faces jetting off to Australia to eat kangaroo testicles and hang out for a few weeks to boost their profiles.
The series has already caused a stir because - and we can't believe it either - Matt Hancock is one of the people going on it, and he's lost his Tory whip as a result.
The first episode was pretty much just loads of introductions and set the scenes for the series to come, but we did also get to see the celebs do a couple of trials to get meals for camp and Olivia Attwood ate a strawberry with a knife and fork, for some reason.
As ever, social media has had the final say on who they like, who they don't, and has expressed every opinion in between.
Here's what people made of the start of the action:
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
\u201cJill falling off the hammock after being in camp for 30 seconds:\n#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity\u201d— Candles McGee (@Candles McGee) 1667774371
\u201cYour parents watching you trying to do the most basic chores as an adult #ImACeleb\u201d— Ryan Love (@Ryan Love) 1667773673
\u201c\u201cShe\u2019s from a place in the sun\u201d \u2026 \u201cwhere abouts?\u201d \u2026 \u201cno the tv show\u201d hahahahaah #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity\u201d— aintgottimeforthat (@aintgottimeforthat) 1667772572
\u201cProducers when they get every chance to include dramatic music #ImACeleb\u201d— James (@James) 1667772053
\u201cMe running to twitter during the ads to laugh at memes #ImACeleb\u201d— \u2728Holly\u2728 (@\u2728Holly\u2728) 1667771889
\u201cMy toxic trait is thinking I could do every single trial easily #ImACeleb\u201d— dustybun (@dustybun) 1667771295
\u201cOlivia using a knife and fork to eat a strawberry has already won #ImACeleb\u201d— Roman Kemp (@Roman Kemp) 1667771578
\u201cConvinced Jill Scott could tell gravity to fuck off and it would #ImACeleb\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1667770853
\u201cThe moment Matt Hancock gets voted to eat kangaroo penis and crocodile anus \n\n#imacelebrity\n\n#ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere\u201d— Gregory Peck \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83d\udea3 (@Gregory Peck \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83d\udea3) 1667769782
\u201cMe at anything they do: I could do that very easily #ImACeleb\u201d— Shannon (@Shannon) 1667770292
\u201cMe reading all the memes during the add break. #ImACeleb\u201d— MK200034 (@MK200034) 1667770282
\u201c\u201cMy names Jill Scott and I\u2019m best known for kicking a ball for the lionesses\u201d no Jill, sorry this is what you\u2019re best known for #ImACelebrity\u201d— benthompson7 (@benthompson7) 1667769222
\u201cChris moyles describing himself as the best radio presenter ever\u2026 #ImACeleb\u201d— Alex K Phillips (@Alex K Phillips) 1667768864
\u201cThe whole of the UK finally hearing those Jungle drums again \ud83e\udd79\ud83e\udd79\ud83e\udd41\ud83c\udf34 #ImACeleb\u201d— Steffi | daily AAD content (@Steffi | daily AAD content) 1667768687
\u201cMy fave part is when they're all trying to work out who tf they all are #ImACeleb\u201d— Meme Page (@Meme Page) 1667769157
\u201cit\u2019s going to be so hard to decide who to traumatise for every single trial #ImACeleb\u201d— \ud83c\udfa2 (@\ud83c\udfa2) 1667769075
\u201cThe Welsh Tourist Board listening to Ant and Dec saying how much they have been waiting to go back to Australia... \n#ImACeleb\u201d— Chippy T (@Chippy T) 1667769780
\u201cNo helicopter ride will ever beat this one, god bless the icon that is Gemma Collins #ImACeleb\u201d— LADY ZOE (@LADY ZOE) 1667769687
The next episode of the hit reality TV show is on tomorrow at 9pm on ITV. We're just counting down the days until we see Hancock eat something grim to be honest.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.