I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returned to our screens today with a whole new group of famous faces jetting off to Australia to eat kangaroo testicles and hang out for a few weeks to boost their profiles.

The series has already caused a stir because - and we can't believe it either - Matt Hancock is one of the people going on it, and he's lost his Tory whip as a result.

The first episode was pretty much just loads of introductions and set the scenes for the series to come, but we did also get to see the celebs do a couple of trials to get meals for camp and Olivia Attwood ate a strawberry with a knife and fork, for some reason.

As ever, social media has had the final say on who they like, who they don't, and has expressed every opinion in between.

Here's what people made of the start of the action:

The next episode of the hit reality TV show is on tomorrow at 9pm on ITV. We're just counting down the days until we see Hancock eat something grim to be honest.

