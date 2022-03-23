Remember back in the early days of the pandemic when videos of people cutting into seemingly everyday objects only to reveal it was cake went viral? The simplicity and ridiculousness behind the trend ended up turning into one big internet joke and Netflix has capitalized on it.
Is It Cake? is a Netflix baking series hosted by SNL's Mikey Day where contestants compete to make hyper-realistic cakes and trick a panel of judges into believing their cakes are real objects. And people cannot stop making jokes and memes about the #1 show.
There\u2019s a show on Netflix called \u201cis it cake?\u201d and it\u2019s literally just people guessing if things are cake or not. \n\nThis is the perfect show for where I am two years into the pandemic.— Ms. Frazzled At Home (@Ms. Frazzled At Home) 1647701684
The show may sound simple - you just guess whether or not an object is cake, right? Wrong.
Is It Cake on Netflix is a great show if you want to know if a thing is cake. Because sometimes it is cake, but sometimes it isn't.— Ian Fortey Thinks You Should Read His Books (@Ian Fortey Thinks You Should Read His Books) 1647651507
Is It Cake is the most ridiculous thing Netflix has ever dropped— Small State Big Takes \ud83c\udd7f\ufe0fodcast (@Small State Big Takes \ud83c\udd7f\ufe0fodcast) 1647997200
A lot happens in each episode. First, three bakers get eight hours to bake and decorate their cake as realistic to an item as possible. In order to throw off three judges, the bakers also get to choose decoy items to place next to their cakes. Then, judges then have 20 seconds to pick which object is cake from a distance.
Watching Mikey Day wield a knife like a maniac is the exact nonsense I wanted and expected from this show - 10/10 #IsItCake #Netflixpic.twitter.com/uxbgyM8rdO— Hear me out (@Hear me out) 1647674719
The baker that tricks the judges moves on to the next round, wins $5,000, and gets an opportunity to win another $5,000 if they can correctly guess whether a container has cake or money in it.
If a baker fails to trick the judges, they're eliminated. The real tricky part is if two or more bakers fool the judges, then they go head-to-head in an up-close viewing and taste-test.
Pretty good show until u realize that celebrities are working hard to deny working folks $10,000. Lol. #IsItCake— Chi chi or not (@Chi chi or not) 1647610435
Just watched on Netflix, \u201cIs It Cake?\u201d And I can\u2019t decide if it\u2019s the beginning of the end of civilization or whether that was an awesome show idea.— Elizabeth D. Thomas - Tweeting since 2008 (@Elizabeth D. Thomas - Tweeting since 2008) 1647717285
The frivolous nature of the series is apparent to viewers and creators of the show, making it the perfect watch for people looking to break away from all forms of reality.
Not to mention, plenty of viewers find contestant Jonny Manganello easy on the eyes.
Jonny from Netflix\u2019s \u201cIs it Cake?\u201d if you\u2019re reading this i am free on thursday night. if you would like to hang out i am free on thursday night when i am free to hang out. i am free to hang out on thursday night so if you want to hang out on thursday night i am free.pic.twitter.com/6Vtmbu1zs9— nick (@nick) 1647983000
