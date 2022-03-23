Remember back in the early days of the pandemic when videos of people cutting into seemingly everyday objects only to reveal it was cake went viral? The simplicity and ridiculousness behind the trend ended up turning into one big internet joke and Netflix has capitalized on it.

Is It Cake? is a Netflix baking series hosted by SNL's Mikey Day where contestants compete to make hyper-realistic cakes and trick a panel of judges into believing their cakes are real objects. And people cannot stop making jokes and memes about the #1 show.

The show may sound simple - you just guess whether or not an object is cake, right? Wrong.





A lot happens in each episode. First, three bakers get eight hours to bake and decorate their cake as realistic to an item as possible. In order to throw off three judges, the bakers also get to choose decoy items to place next to their cakes. Then, judges then have 20 seconds to pick which object is cake from a distance.

The baker that tricks the judges moves on to the next round, wins $5,000, and gets an opportunity to win another $5,000 if they can correctly guess whether a container has cake or money in it.

If a baker fails to trick the judges, they're eliminated. The real tricky part is if two or more bakers fool the judges, then they go head-to-head in an up-close viewing and taste-test.

The frivolous nature of the series is apparent to viewers and creators of the show, making it the perfect watch for people looking to break away from all forms of reality.

Not to mention, plenty of viewers find contestant Jonny Manganello easy on the eyes.

