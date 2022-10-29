Fox News host Jesse Watters has criticised the police response to the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul because "a lot of people get attacked with hammers."

On Friday, 82-year-old Paul was violently assaulted in his own home with a hammer. The injuries were so severe that Pelosi had to be sent to a hospital but he is expected to make a full recovery.

The culprit has since been identified as 42-year-old David DePape. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters that DePape is facing numerous charges including attempted homicide.

However, Watters believes that DePape should be treated like other attackers. On Fox News, he said: "I want this alleged perpetrator to be treated the exact same way if he had attacked anyone else.

"A lot of people get hit with hammers. A lot of people get attacked. And a lot of times, they're out on bail the next day and it's a simple assault charge."

"So, I don't know why this guy is being treated differently. He's facing, what? Attempted homicide. He's in prison right now. We see people assault paople all the time, randomly, with all kinds of weapons and we see them released the next day.

"I don't know why this guy is getting all of a sudden special treatment or different treatment because the victim was so high profile."

Many have reacted to Watter's comments with horror.

















Watters did go on to say that "thank god the police were there" before adding the Democrats had "defunded the police" in San Francisco.

President Joe Biden condemned the attack on Pelosi as DePape reportedly shouted "Where’s Nancy?" echoing the words that insurrectionists said during the Jan 6th Capitol Riot.

Biden said: "This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence — political violence — too much hatred, too much vitriol. And what makes us think one party can talk about stolen elections, Covid being a hoax, [that it’s] all a bunch of lies, and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced? What makes us think that it’s not going to alter the political climate? Enough is enough is enough."



