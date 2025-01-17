Kat Dennings has bravely shared the appalling comments casting directors made about her appearance when she was a child actor.

The 38-year-old actor started appearing in commercials aged nine before making her TV series debut on an episode of Sex and The City aged 14.

Her big break came in 2011 when she starred as Max Black in the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls. She also played Darcy Lewis in Marvel’s Thorfilm franchise.

In the early days of her career when she was a child, Dennings was on the receiving end of "extremely negative feedback" after attending auditions. It was a ‘very harsh’ environment, and casting directors could be "very cruel", even when "talking about a child", she recently shared.

Kat Dennings as Max in 2 Broke Girls CBS

Looking back at her experiences when she was a 12-year-old aspiring actor, Dennings told People : “The time that I was auditioning and starting to act, it was a very different environment than it is now. There was not a lot of inclusivity at all. It was very harsh. There was a lot of extremely negative feedback and people would not hold back.

"It was pretty crazy thinking about it. I'm like, 'How can anyone say that about a little kid? This is insane,' " she says. "For example, I was 12. I'd go into an audition and I'd do it, and my manager would call me and I'd be like, 'How'd it go?' And they'd be like, 'Well, they thought you weren't pretty enough and you're fat.' "

Kat Dennings was 14 when she made her TV series debut in Sex and The City HBO

But Dennings chose to believe their harsh critiques were wrong instead, instead of taking them to heart. She credits her parents for helping her maintain a positive outlook. "That was my attitude. For some reason, it didn't break my spirit.

The sitcom star now has a new role, appearing alongside Tim Allen in a ABC comedy Shifting Gears. The pair will play an estranged father and daughter.

We’re still hoping a 2 Broke Girls reunion can happen at some point!

