Lee Anderson is going to be paid £100k a year for working 8 hours a week

Lee Anderson's salary for his new gig on GB News has been released and safe to say it's a decent wedge.

The Tory party deputy chairman will be paid £100,000 for hosting a show on the channel for just eight hours a week, according to the register of MP's financial interests.

This is more than his £84,144 a year salary for being an MP, and is a big increase on the £200 weekly payment he received for appearing as a regular on Dan Wootton’s show.

It also follows his previous criticism of MPs who have significant earnings from outside Parliament.

In the wake of the Owen Paterson lobbying row in November 2021, he said MPs were "paid handsomely for the job we do" and in a Facebook post added:

"If you need an extra £100,000 a year on top then you should really be looking for another job."

But he is not the only Tory MP who have used the channel as a side hustle. Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies also host programmes while Dehenna Davison has also presented on the channel, but left when she became a levelling up minister last September.

McVey got £58,650 from the channel in 2022. Her husband and co-host, Davies, received £46,203 in the same year.

Rees-Mogg is yet to disclose how much he is being paid by the channel.

Announcing his decision to join GB News, Anderson previously said: “GB News is the true voice of the great British silent majority. I’m joining the people’s channel to ensure their voice is heard.”

Nice work if you can get it...

