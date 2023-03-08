Now Lee Anderson is getting a GB News show

Lee Anderson is the latest Tory MP to end up on GB News.

The conservative party deputy chairman, known for his controversial takes on the cost of living crisis - and more recently for coming out in support of the death penalty - will get his own show, because why not?

In a statement after it was announced, he said: “GB News is the true voice of the Great British silent majority. I’m joining the people’s channel to ensure their voice is heard.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies are the other Tories who host shows on the channel.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, Dehenna Davison, also previously hosted a show on the channel until she joined Liz Truss’ cabinet in September last year.

GB News editorial director Michael Booker said: “Lee has been a breath of fresh air in Westminster since he was elected, doing something that many politicians are scared to do: talking honestly about what they believe.

“Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common-sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time. As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

Great...

It comes after Anderson accused a family of abusing a food bank despite eating at McDonald's 'two or three' times a week.

The controversial deputy chairman has previously said people use foodbanks as a 'weekly shop'.

"One particular family I was helping, really helping, and they were going to the food bank two or three times a week", he said to fellow MPs who called it 'political cowardice'.

"Then, you know, I see them in McDonald's two or three times a week."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.