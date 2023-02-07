Lee Anderson has been appointed Tory deputy chair and no-one can believe it

Yes it is 7 February not 1 April, yes this sounds bonkers, but Lee Anderson has been made deputy chairman of the Conservative party.

Yes, as part of his little reshuffle, prime minister Rishi Sunak has given the gig to Anderson of all people, despite being known for a number of unsavoury things.

These include repeatedly appearing to play down the cost of living crisis (hence the nickname 30p Lee) and staging a door knock during the 2019 general election campaign.

And his bizarre appointment comes as part of a wider reshuffle which saw Greg Hands replace Nadhim Zahawi (for obvious reasons) as party chairman and the break-up of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Department for International Trade as well as a switch round of some other ministers.

Give his multiple controversies, here's how people reacted to Anderson being given a seat at the table:

Reacting to his appointment, Anderson tweeted: "Yes it's true. From the Pits to Parliament. Feeling very proud."

Sunak's mission of "integrity, professionalism and accountability" is going well, then.

