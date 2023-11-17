Who is Children in Need presenter Lenny Rush and how did he become a child star?

Lenny Rush, the Bafta-winning child actor, is set to make history as the first child presenter of the BBC’s charity fundraiser for Children in Need on Friday night.

Rush, 14, who has a form of dwarfism known as Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia congenita (Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis has the same condition), started off his acting career with a number of appearances in children’s television, including CBeebies series Apple Tree House and CBBC’s Dodger and The Dumping Ground – the latter of which is an expansion of the Tracy Beaker franchise.

He's also worked on a few productions by writer Jack Thorne, including on his retelling of A Christmas Carol at London’s Old Vic Theatre and his BBC series Best Interests.

Rush is an award winner, too, having won the gong for best male comedy performance in Daisy May Cooper’s Am I Being Unreasonable?.

As for future roles, he’s set to appear alongside 15th Doctor and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa in the next series of Doctor Who, playing the character of Morris once David Tennant’s 60th anniversary specials are out of the way.

Speaking of Doctor Who, a special ‘minisode’ of the fantasy series will air during Friday’s TV event, starring Tennant who has returned to the fan favourite programme as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Rush will co-present Children in Need alongside sports personalities Ade Adepitan and Alex Scott, and comedians Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford and Chris Ramsey.

The teenager said of the presenting role: “It’s an honour and a thrill to be the first child presenter for Children in Need. I can’t wait to feel the buzz of a live show and to help raise money for children and young people across the UK facing disadvantages.

“I’m so excited.”

Children in Need will be broadcast live from Salford and gets underway from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

