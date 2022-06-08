Millions of fans tuned in for the Love Island 2022 launch, and it's safe to say it will be yet another summer of hibernation for many. But what if you could get paid while watching the hotly anticipated show?

This is not a drill. You can earn money to relax at home and watch Love Island.

Secret Linen Store is on the hunt for someone to take on the job of dreams: a Relaxation Researcher. The job requirements are things most of us do for free: watching Love Island, doing yoga and listening to true crime podcasts. They will also be equipped with nightwear and bedding over the month.



The successful candidate will receive £300 and be required to provide a full review of their nighttime routines with "details on how relaxed the Relaxation Researcher feels after each, and how well they slept that night."



The luxury bed linen said: “With this in mind, we’d love to give someone the opportunity to dedicate time in the evenings to relax and to take on the important task of finding out the ultimate calming pre-bed routine.

"We know our pyjamas and bedding sets are perfect for getting the best night’s sleep, but it’s so important to take time out in the evening (if you can!) to really switch off and help get you in the perfect relaxed state for bed.

"Hopefully, the findings of the research will help people do just that.”

Applications are now open and will close on 3rd July 2022. All you need to do is fill in the application and tell Secret Linen Store why you deserve to be paid to laze. Click here for more information.

