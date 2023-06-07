‘Levitating’ is already the biggest buzzword of Love Island 2023

We’re only a few days into the new series, but we’ve already had a classic Love Island moment courtesy of George Fensom.

George was partnered up with Jess Harding on day one, but the 24-year-old decided to put his cards on the table about his feelings towards Molly Marsh on Tuesday (June 6).

The pair had an open discussion during the show – but fans couldn’t help but notice an error which Molly seemed to miss at the time.

Instead of saying he’d “gravitate” towards her outside the villa, George ended up telling her that he’d “levitate” towards her as they talked about who they were attracted to.

The moment seemed to pass by without incident during the show, but viewers were in hysterics after the faux pas and people jumped on social media to share their reactions.









































To be honest, we quite like "levitating" as a phrase. If it becomes the buzzword of Love Island 2023, so be it - keep doing you, George.



As ever, certain words and phrases have become Love Island cliches in the new series. As well as “gravitating”, this year has also been the season that “tall, dark and handsome” became the most used description of the early episodes – and viewers are slightly fed up of hearing it already.

It's already gaining the same negative notoriety as last year's 'on the job’. We’ll have to wait to see if anyone arrives in the villa and mixes things up as the series goes on.

