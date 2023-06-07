Love Island viewers are already fed up of hearing this year's catchphrase

We're two episodes into Love Island 2023, and a catch phrase has already stuck with the islanders - leaving viewers slightly fed up of hearing it already.

While it's by no means a new phrase, fans noticed that every girl on the show seems to list their type as 'tall, dark, and handsome'.

It's already gaining the same negative notoriety as last year's 'on the job', and social media users are 'begging' for the show to bring in some bombshells who want something a little bit different.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters