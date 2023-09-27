Matt Hancock is on reality TV again and he's not having a good time of it.

The former health secretary is appearing on the gruelling show 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' in which he competes in SAS style challenges alongside 15 other recruits including singer Gareth Gates, Olympian 400m runner Perri Shakes-Drayton and former England footballer Jermaine Pennant.

Last night, the show aired and audiences saw Hancock interrogated by an instructor who didn't give him an easy ride over his handling of the Covid pandemic.

After he tried to defend himself over his infamous guidance break which saw him lose his ministerial position, the instructor stopped him in his tracks.

"I'm talking, f**king listen to me," he said before explaining how the public saw his affair with Gina Colangelo as showing a disregard for Covid guidance.

Hancock looked like a naughty schoolboy being told off.

Elsewhere, the former health secretary was punched in the face by Pennant during a challenge.

And the show's chief instructor has said he was "annoying".

Mark "Billy" Billingham MBE, a former SAS operator, told the BBC: "He gave it 100 per cent , he got stuck in. The only thing is, he's a typical politician, won't give a straight answer.

"It took a while to dig into him, to get to the bottom of him and got quite annoying at times."

"He got pushed through his paces and anytime he showed any attitude or any sort of fight back he really got pushed back; he got it given to him big style," he added.

Maybe politicians should stay off the telly...

