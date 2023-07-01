A viral video is doing the rounds, claiming to show the former health secretary Matt Hancock cleaning his bottom at Glastonbury.

In the video, a man in nothing but yellow boxer shorts is seen dipping his face into running water at what is said to be the festival site before pulling his shorts open from the back so as to allow the water to caress his buttocks.

The man then rubs the water in his crack, before wiping his legs and turning the tap off.

@zapzapzappala Glastonbury is a weird place, big up Matt Hancock #glastonbury #shower #tap #glasto #hot #fyp

With the video lasting just 10 seconds, it is difficult to get a proper look at the man, especially as a front shot of his face is never shown.

But from a distance, he does look a bit like Hancock, with similar hair at least.

And thanks to those photos of the former health secretary swimming in the Serpentine, and because of his time on I'm a Celebrity, we're able to say it seems the man has a similar body type to Hancock, too.

But speaking to indy100, a spokesperson confirmed the footage was not of Hancock. Indeed, Hancock wasn't even at Glastonbury at all, they revealed.

Nevertheless, the video has accrued over 206,000 views on TikTok, with people commenting that they believed it to be Hancock.

So before you share videos, do a bit of fact checking. That man you see cleaning his arse on the internet might be a high profile politician, or it it might just be some guy.

