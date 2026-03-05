The US Traitors finale was one for the books.

Our favourite Love Island duo, Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins, had strategised their way to the end, with the latter having full faith in her co-star being, well, faithful.

However, the real test of their friendship came when 27-year-old Rausch dropped the bombshell that he'd been a traitor the whole series, and snatched $220,800 from right beneath her in the finale.

Given the pair had grown close over the series, naturally, he felt pretty bad about it. So, when asked what he planned to do with the wad of cash, he vowed that he “has to buy Maura a Birkin" - which, when new, would take a pretty $15,000-ish chunk out of it.

It was a big commitment, but since he'd already broadcast it to the show's millions of fans, he had to follow through with it...right?

Concerns were raised about how he'd even manage to get a leather appointment with Hermès, given that even their most loyal shoppers sometimes wait upwards of two years for a shot at buying the coveted bag.

Well, we finally have answers.

Did Rob Rausch buy Maura Higgins a Birkin Bag?

Stand down from your battle stations, because he did.

In an interview, Maura explained that she had sent Rob a pic of the “exact bag” she had her eye on, she adding, “so now it’s in his hands.”

In fact, he documented the buying process with a luxury reseller - meaning he likely paid even more for the bag than he would've in the shop - not that it matters so much when you've got $220,000 to play around with.

The bag in question is a Rouge H Birkin 25 Gold Hardware - or simply put - it's a wine red with gold accents on the clasps, and Maura was presented with it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Before the 35-year-old was presented with her new arm candy, the show ran a poll which suggested 90 per cent of people would forgive someone if they bought them a Birkin.

"And I'm dumb?!", she joked at the results.

Then, Rausch came in with white gloves, clutching the big orange box she'd been waiting for.

"See, this is my win", she added, visibly elated when he pulled out the bag she'd had on her wish list. "I knew I'd have my moment."

A win is a win.

