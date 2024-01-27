How to apply for the next season of The Traitors

If you loved the second season of The Traitorsand think you'd make a good contestant, keep reading to find out how you could be the next participant to walk away with the cash prize.

This season had twists and turns, and in case you haven't caught up on last night's final, we won't spoil it for you.

If you're one of the few people who haven't been obsessively tuning into the show every week, The Traitors consists of 22 contestants, some of whom are traitors, whilst the others are faithfuls.

Traitors have to pick off the faithfuls to be in with a chance of winning the cash prize - of course, they have to do all of this undetected by other players. All the while, the faithfuls have to try and figure out who the traitors are amongst them.

Throughout the show, the contestants are split into teams to complete challenges to try and win cash prizes, or obtain a "shield" which prevents them from being 'murdered' by the traitors.

The main event of the programme is the round table, where the contestants discuss who they think the traitors are, eventually calling a vote. Whichever player receives the most votes, is banished, but not before revealing whether or not they were traitor or a faithful.

This year's cash prize consisted of £95,150. So if you think you have the skills it takes to win such a sum, keep reading.

Season three has already been confirmed, after the final reached a peak audience of 6.9 million on Friday 26 January.

If you think you've got what it takes to win, you've got until 11 February to tell producers why you should be on the show. Be warned though, they're looking for someone special, not someone who just wants to be on TV.

Rather, they want applicants with "a passion for playing that game" who "potentially might come to it with a game plan or a strategy".

If you think you've got a knack for deception, perhaps this is the perfect opportunity for you.

You can get in touch by filling out this form before the deadline.

To apply, you need to be 18 years of age, have the right to legally reside in the UK, and be available for filming for up to four weeks in Spring/Summer 2024.

So, what are you waiting for? Maybe we'll see you on our screens soon...

