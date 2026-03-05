People think the White House is treating war like the “ Call of Duty ” video game after a recent social media post featured apparent gameplay mixed with footage of real-life air strikes.

US president Donald Trump launched America into a highly controversial war with Iran on Saturday (28 February), launching strikes on the country in conjunction with Israel.

Since then, the president has been accused of showing callousness towards the loss of life of six US service members since the war’s outbreak, as well as hundreds of civilians in the Middle East, by “rating” the war out of 10.

Now, accusations have also been pointed at the White House after it posted a video on its official X/Twitter page, captioned “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue”, which appeared to show POV footage from a video game where the character launches “mass guided bombs” from a keypad.

The White House video then played clips from real life, showing a fighter jet taking off and missiles launching and proceeding to blow up targets.

With US service people dying in the war Trump initiated, the post went down horribly.

“What in the f**k is wrong with you people? Americans don't wanna see you treat war like Call of Duty. Who the f**k is running this account,” one person asked.





“Actually terrifying that this our government,” another wrote.





Someone else questioned: “Why is the government releasing a real life COD montage?”

Another pointed out: “Treating this war like a video game just days after a U.S. strike likely killed more than 100 school girls takes a special kind of callousness.”

“War isn’t a video game. The consequences of war are final. I wish we didn’t treat it with such a cavalier approach,” wrote podcast host Connor Crehan.

Another person suggested: “The White House thinks killing people is a video game. The White House thinks sending US military personnel into combat is a video game. This is insane and can never be tolerated by a country that hopes to remain a country.”

“US troops are dying in a war and the White House is out here treating it like it's a video game. The bar is in hell,” someone else wrote.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.