Netflix confirms Charlie Hunnam is returning for Monster season 4 - but in a new role

Monster: The Ed Gein Story has had viewers gripped, as the gruesome Ryan Murphy dramatisation delves into the crimes of The Butcher Of Plainfield.

The body snatcher, who is played by Charlie Hunnam, was known for having a complex relationship with his ultra-religious, overbearing mother, and, when she dies, digging up the bodies of dead women who reminded him of her.

He would then dissect his victims, turning their skin and bones into furniture and other trophies - before even turning to murdering when his urges weren't satisfied.

If you've already binge-watched the series, it's likely probably still keeping you up at night, but Charlie Hunnam could be back on our screens very soon, as he's been officially cast in season 4 of the Netflix show.

But, he won't be returning as Ed Gein, and will be exploring a different role entirely: As a victim.

It's been confirmed that season 4 of Monster will be The Lizzie Borden Story - a look at the woman accused (and acquitted) of axing her father and stepmother to death in 1892.

The role of Borden will be taken on by Ella Beatty, and Hunnam will join her as Andrew Borden, her murdered father.

The real-life Lizzie Borden story sees Borden 'stumbling' upon the hacked-up bodies of her father and stepmother, before being arrested and put on trial as the key suspect behind the attack.

The world was left shocked when Borden was subsequently acquitted of murder - and the killer has never been caught.

Beatty and Hunnam will be joined by Jessica Barden, Billie Lourd, Rebecca Hall, and Vicky Krieps in the upcoming series.

Krieps also starred in The Ed Gein Story, as Nazi war criminal, Ilse Koch, who Ed draws inspiration from for his own fantasies.

"The cast alone is insane….. can’t wait for this", one person wrote under the cast announcement.

"It's good to see Charlie is still on board", another penned.

A third said: "Looking forward to this masterpiece."

Monster Season 4 is already filming in Los Angeles, although a release date has yet to be announced.

