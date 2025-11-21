The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 LIVE: All the winners and reaction

The 43rd annual Golden Joystick Awards took place on Thursday (20 November) in London, kickstarting the award ceremony season for gaming. The Golden Joysticks are the largest public-voted gaming awards, where fan votes have the biggest say.



More than 21 million votes were cast across 22 categories this year. Streamer's Choice, Breakthrough Award, Hall of Fame and Critics' Choice Award were chosen by an expert panel of journalists and content creators.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 led the way with seven nominations. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yotei and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II were just behind that with five nominations each respectively.

indy100 is covering the reaction from The Golden Joystick Awards LIVE, including what winners have had to say and what people have been saying online, following the ceremony. Follow our live blog below for all the latest as it happens.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stars had a lot to say at Golden Joysticks - and rightfully so Jennifer English and Ben Starr both gave emotional speeches at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 Roy Rochlin, Getty Images for ReedPop & Phillip Faraone, Getty Images for Digital Extremes Seven nominations, seven wins, joining Baldur's Gate 3 as the biggest winner at a single Golden Joystick Awards in history. It was undoubtedly Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's night at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 and what really stood out was that every single win of theirs received raucous support. After winning its first two awards for Best Storytelling and Best Visual Design early on in the ceremony, there was a sense that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would clean house at the biggest public-voted gaming awards. And so it proved. Read the full story here.

All The Golden Joystick 2025 Awards winners Best Storytelling - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Audio Design - Ghost of Yotei

Best Multiplayer Game - Peak

Best Visual Design - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Game Expansion - Lies of P: Overture

Best Indie Game - Self Published - Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Indie Game - Blue Prince

Studio of the Year - Sandfall Interactive

Best Early Access Game - R.E.P.O.

Best Soundtrack - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Game Trailer - Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

Still Playing Award - Mobile - Pokemon Go

Still Playing Award - Console and PC - Minecraft

Streamers' Choice Award - Peak

Best Remake / Remaster - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Breakthrough Award - S chedule I

Best Gaming Hardware - AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Best Game Adaptation - Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)

Best Supporting Performer - Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best Lead Performer - Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hall of Fame - The Sims

PC Game of the Year - Hollow Knight: Silksong

Console Game of the Year - Ghost of Yotei

Critics' Choice Award - Donkey Kong Bananza

Most Wanted Game - Grand Theft Auto VI

Ultimate Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hello again! Good morning and welcome to The Golden Joystick Awards live blog! Today we're bringing you a roundup of the winners and reaction from the event as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the huge winner, winning all seven awards it was nominated for.

And that's a wrap! That concludes indy100's live coverage of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025! Thank you so much for checking out the live blog and for sticking with us until the very end. There'll be more reaction from The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 on indy100 channels over the coming days so stay tuned for that, along with all the latest gaming coverage as always. But for now, it's goodbye and goodnight from Brydie and I!

The moment Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Ultimate Game of the Year Glory for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 which won seven out of seven awards The Golden Joystick Awards

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins Ultimate Game of the Year Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins Ultimate Game of the Year Jake Brigstock, indy100 & The Independent The moment Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Ultimate Game of the Year.

Ultimate Game of the Year winner IT'S SEVEN FROM SEVEN - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has won it!

Ultimate Game of the Year results 5th: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 4th: Hollow Knight: Silksong 3rd: Split Fiction 2nd: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II And the winner is...

Ultimate Game of the Year Now for the big one. Here are the nominations for Ultimate Game of the Year. Before it's announced, there will be a performance but here are the nominees: Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Peak

Silent Hill f

Split Fiction

Most Wanted Game winner Winner: Grand Theft Auto VI 2nd: The Witcher 4 3rd: Resident Evil Requiem Interestingly the biggest cheer in the room went to 007 First Light.

Most Wanted Game Most Wanted Game is the penultimate award of the evening - GTA 6 won this award last year and it's up for it again: Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

007 First Light

Exodus

Subnautica 2

Light No Fire

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Saros

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Crimson Desert

Kingdom Hearts IV

Marvel's Wolverine

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

OD - Knock

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Critics' Choice Award We're into the final handful of awards now, with the Critics' Choice Award up next. The winner is... Donkey Kong Bananza.

Console Game of the Year winner Winner: Ghost of Yotei 2nd: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 3rd: Monster Hunter Wilds A one-two for Sony in the Console Game of the Year category with Sucker Punch developers taking to the stage. Erika Ishii, who played Atsu, is up there and got a huge cheer when mentioned.

Console Game of the Year Next up is Console Game of the Year: Donkey Kong Bananza

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World

Trailer for a 'mystery game'... A "mystery game"... Drivers Must Die is being revealed on 4 December.

PC Game of the Year winner Winner: Hollow Knight: Silksong 2nd: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II 3rd: Peak

PC Game of the Year Now we're getting into the business end of the awards, where Game of the Year gongs begin, starting with the PC GOTY: Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Alters

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Peak

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening

Hall of Fame Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Sims has been inducted into The Golden Joysticks Hall of Fame.

Best Lead Performer winner Winner: Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 2nd: Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II 3rd: Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yotei English: "Oh my god! I didn't think of a speech because I didn't think I was going to win against industry titans. "I chose a life that was gay and I chose queer joy. As a result of that queer joy, I felt safe enough to put all of that into this incredibly beautifully written character. "I'm so proud of that and I want to thank queer joy for that. To everyone who likes me, thank you." That got the biggest cheer of the night so far. It's six from six for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with the big one left for the full house.

Best Lead Performer Next up is Best Lead Performer: Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters

Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yotei

Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight

Best Supporting Performer winner Winner: Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 2nd: Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 3rd: Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Starr: "This industry presents us with flawed characters reflect the lives we have on the outside which are f****** hard. It really is.

"This industry is hard. We are celebrating astonishing video games but there are many who are not here to celebrate because they've been laid off. "This game is great because they wanted it to be great for the people they were making it for. That's what makes this game so great."

Best Supporting Performer Moving into the actors now, starting with Best Supporting Performer: Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Logan Cunningham - Hades II

Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Another new trailer This looks a bit different - The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. A NASA astronaut has helped to work on recreating what it would actually be like to be an astronaut in space - while shooting enemies and platforming of course! There is key attention to detail in how different objects and even guns behave. Mechanics look like a third-person cover shooter. Players will also be on board an incredibly futuristic spaceship that serves as its own eco-system. That's available to Wishlist now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Best Game Adaptation winner Winner: Arcane Season 2 (Netflix) 2nd: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures) 3rd: Secret Level (Prime Video)

Best Game Adaptation Up next here is Best Game Adaptation and the nominees are: Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)

The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Gaming Hardware winner Winner: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 2nd: Nintendo Switch 2 3rd: WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD The Nintendo Switch 2 does NOT win!

Best Gaming Hardware The awards rattle on and up next is Best Gaming Hardware, for which the nominees are: Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

Elgato Facecam 4K

Razer Blade 16

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Breakthrough Award The winner of the Breakthrough Award is - Schedule I.

Best Remake / Remaster winner Winner: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered 2nd: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater 3rd: Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

Best Remake / Remaster A new award for this year and the first nominations are: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Gears of War: Reloaded

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Streamers' Choice Award There were no prior nominations for this one - and the award goes to Peak! Two awards for Peak now.

New trailer A new trailer for Canyons has been shown, which is coming soon to Steam.

Still Playing Award - PC and Console winner Winner: Minecraft 2nd: Helldivers 2 3rd: Marvel Rivals

Still Playing Award - PC and Console Sticking with the Still Playing Award, we're now on PC and Console: Minecraft

Dead by Daylight

Helldivers 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

Satisfactory

Call of Duty: Warzone

Marvel Rivals

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X

GTA Online

Warframe

Still Playing Award - Mobile winner Winner: Pokemon Go 2nd: Clash Royale 3rd: Genshin Impact

Still Playing Award - Mobile Onto the Still Playing Awards now, starting with Mobile: Call of Duty: Mobile

Pokemon GO

Subway Surfers

Clash Royale

Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact

Zenless Zone Zero

Roblox

Free Fire

PUBG Mobile

Best Game Trailer winner Winner: Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 2nd: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval 3rd: Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer Rockstar Games is not in attendance and there was a rather lukewarm reception to the win...

Best Game Trailer Next up, Best Game Trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer

Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer

Romeo Is a Dead Man - Announcement Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval The first GTA mention of the night.

Best Soundtrack winner Winner: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 2nd: Deltarune 3rd: Silent Hill f Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is cleaning house right now! Four out of four!



Best Soundtrack Next up is Best Soundtrack: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

South of Midnight

Silent Hill f

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Deltarune

Sword of the Sea Will it be four from four for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

New playtest Vaultbreakers is coming soon and there's a playtest coming 4-7 December. Players can sign up online.

Best Early Access Game winner Winner: R.E.P.O. 2nd: Schedule I 3rd: Grounded 2

Best Early Access Game They're coming thick and fast now, Best Early Access Game is up: Grounded 2

Schedule I

9 Kings

R.E.P.O.

skate.

White Knuckle

Studio of the Year winner Winner: Sandfall Interactive 2nd: Team Cherry 3rd: Aggro Crab and Landfall It's three from three for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 so far.

Studio of the Year Back to the awards and up next, it's Studio of the Year: Team Cherry

Sandfall Interactive

Aggro Crab and Landfall

Bloober Team

Sloclap

Rebellion

New trailer New trailer alert = Death Howl. Gameplay is shown of what seems to be a deck builder Soulslike. That's out on 9 December 2025 on PC through Steam and Epic Games.

Best Indie Game winner Winner: Blue Prince 2nd: Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor 3rd: Abiotic Factor

Best Indie Game Sticking with indies, we're now onto Best Indie Game: Blue Prince

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Wanderstop

Skin Deep

despelote

Herdling

Abiotic Factor

Baby Steps

Caves of Qud

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Indie Game - Self Published winner Winner: Hollow Knight: Silksong 2nd: Peak 3rd: Hades II

Best Indie Game - Self Published Now onto indie titles for a few moments, starting with self published: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Sword of the Sea

Peak

Keep Driving

Spilled!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Deltarune

Promise Mascot Agency

Consume Me

Best Game Expansion winner Winner: Lies of P: Overture 2nd: No Man's Sky: Voyagers 3rd: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Best Game Expansion Up next is Best Game Expansion: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Lies of P: Overture

No Man's Sky: Voyagers

Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain

Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

World premiere trailer Here we go, the first of the reveals. It shows four characters having to survive through a fantasy landscape which grows increasingly darker. It's an open world survival gae. Brightfall is coming in 2026 and is available to Wishlist on Steam.

Best Visual Design winner Winner: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 2nd: Ghost of Yotei 3rd: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Another win for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, that could be a theme throughout the evening.

Best Visual Design It's Best Visual Design next and the nominees are: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Midnight Walk

Ghost of Yotei

Sword of the Sea

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Best Multiplayer Game winner Winner: Peak 2nd: Split Fiction 3rd: Elden Ring Nightreign That was a popular winner here! 11 members of the team are all on stage, loads of hugging and sheer disbelief. That's a really popular win.

Best Multiplayer Game Up next is Best Multiplayer Game and the nominees are: Battlefield 6

Peak

Elden Ring Nightreign

Split Fiction

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Best Audio Design winner Winner: Ghost of Yotei 2nd: Battlefield 6 3rd: Donkey Kong Bananza

Best Audio Design The second award is Best Audio Design: Ghost of Yotei

Battlefield 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Two Point Museum

Cronos: The New Dawn

Best Storytelling winner Winner: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 2nd: Silent Hill f 3rd: Mafia: The Old Country

Best Storytelling Up first is Best Storytelling and the nominees are: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Silent Hill f

Blue Prince

Mafia: The Old Country

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The Hundred Line - Last Defence Academy

The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 is underway! The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 has begun Jake Brigstock, indy100 & The Independent We're underway at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025! Keep it locked for all the winners and reaction as it happens.

Who were the big winners in 2024? The big award, the Ultimate Game of the Year gong, went to Black Myth: Wukong in 2024. It also won Best Visual Design too. Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth were the big winners, claiming three and four awards respectively.

Good morning! Hello and welcome to indy100's live coverage of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be updating this live blog throughout the day before Brydie Monaghan and I attend the awards ceremony later on. We'll be bringing you all the latest news on winners, announcements, what people have to say and key moments as they all happen. Be sure to keep it locked with our live blog for all the latest as it unfolds!

How can I watch The Golden Joystick Awards 2025? The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 ceremony will be streamed live on GamesRadar's YouTube channel. The countdown to the stream has started and will begin the moment the ceremony gets underway, at 4pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT).

What time does The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 start? Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, is the host of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 Ivan Weiss The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 start at 4pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT) on Thursday (20 November). The ceremony expected to last around two hours. The host is none other than Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Ultimate Game of the Year Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Peak

Silent Hill f

Split Fiction

Most Wanted Game Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

007 First Light

Exodus

Subnautica 2

Light No Fire

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Saros

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Crimson Desert

Kingdom Hearts IV

Marvel's Wolverine

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

OD - Knock

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Critics' Choice Award This will be revealed during the ceremony.

Console Game of the Year Donkey Kong Bananza

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World

PC Game of the Year Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Alters

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Peak

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening

Hall of Fame This will be revealed during the ceremony.

Best Lead Performer Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters

Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yotei

Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight

Best Supporting Performer Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Logan Cunningham - Hades II

Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best Game Adaptation Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)

The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Gaming Hardware Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

Elgato Facecam 4K

Razer Blade 16

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Breakthrough Award This will be revealed during the ceremony.

Best Remake / Remaster Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Gears of War: Reloaded

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Streamers' Choice Award This will be revealed during the ceremony.

Still Playing Award - PC and Console Minecraft

Dead by Daylight

Helldivers 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

Satisfactory

Call of Duty: Warzone

Marvel Rivals

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X

GTA Online

Warframe

Still Playing Award - Mobile Call of Duty: Mobile

Pokemon GO

Subway Surfers

Clash Royale

Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact

Zenless Zone Zero

Roblox

Free Fire

PUBG Mobile

Best Game Trailer Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer

Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer

Romeo Is a Dead Man - Announcement Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval

Best Soundtrack Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

South of Midnight

Silent Hill f

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Deltarune

Sword of the Sea

Best Early Access Game Grounded 2

Schedule I

9 Kings

R.E.P.O.

skate.

White Knuckle

Studio of the Year Team Cherry

Sandfall Interactive

Aggro Crab and Landfall

Bloober Team

Sloclap

Rebellion

Best Indie Game Blue Prince

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Wanderstop

Skin Deep

despelote

Herdling

Abiotic Factor

Baby Steps

Caves of Qud

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Indie Game - Self Published Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Sword of the Sea

Peak

Keep Driving

Spilled!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Deltarune

Promise Mascot Agency

Consume Me

Best Game Expansion Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Lies of P: Overture

No Man's Sky: Voyagers

Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain

Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Best Visual Design Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Midnight Walk

Ghost of Yotei

Sword of the Sea

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Best Multiplayer Game Battlefield 6

Peak

Elden Ring Nightreign

Split Fiction

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Best Audio Design Ghost of Yotei

Battlefield 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Two Point Museum

Cronos: The New Dawn

Best Storytelling Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Silent Hill f

Blue Prince

Mafia: The Old Country

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The Hundred Line - Last Defence Academy

What are The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 categories and nominations? There are 26 categories in total and the winners of each will be revealed in the following order: Best Storytelling

Best Audio Design

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Visual Design

Best Game Expansion

Best Indie Game - Self Published

Best Indie Game

Studio of the Year

Best Early Access Game

Best Soundtrack

Best Game Trailer

Still Playing Award - Mobile

Still Playing Award - Console and PC

Streamers' Choice Award

Best Remake / Remaster

Breakthrough Award

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Game Adaptation

Best Supporting Performer

Best Lead Performer

Hall of Fame

PC Game of the Year

Console Game of the year

Critics' Choice Award

Most Wanted Game

Ultimate Game of the Year We'll have full, comprehensive details of all of the nominations in each category too.

