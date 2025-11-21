The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 LIVE: All the winners and reaction

The 43rd annual Golden Joystick Awards took place on Thursday (20 November) in London, kickstarting the award ceremony season for gaming. The Golden Joysticks are the largest public-voted gaming awards, where fan votes have the biggest say.
More than 21 million votes were cast across 22 categories this year. Streamer's Choice, Breakthrough Award, Hall of Fame and Critics' Choice Award were chosen by an expert panel of journalists and content creators.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 led the way with seven nominations. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yotei and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II were just behind that with five nominations each respectively.
indy100 is covering the reaction from The Golden Joystick Awards LIVE, including what winners have had to say and what people have been saying online, following the ceremony. Follow our live blog below for all the latest as it happens.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stars had a lot to say at Golden Joysticks - and rightfully so
Jennifer English and Ben Starr both gave emotional speeches at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025
Seven nominations, seven wins, joining Baldur's Gate 3 as the biggest winner at a single Golden Joystick Awards in history.
It was undoubtedly Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's night at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 and what really stood out was that every single win of theirs received raucous support.
After winning its first two awards for Best Storytelling and Best Visual Design early on in the ceremony, there was a sense that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would clean house at the biggest public-voted gaming awards.
And so it proved.
All The Golden Joystick 2025 Awards winners
- Best Storytelling - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Audio Design - Ghost of Yotei
- Best Multiplayer Game - Peak
- Best Visual Design - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Game Expansion - Lies of P: Overture
- Best Indie Game - Self Published - Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Best Indie Game - Blue Prince
- Studio of the Year - Sandfall Interactive
- Best Early Access Game - R.E.P.O.
- Best Soundtrack - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Game Trailer - Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
- Still Playing Award - Mobile - Pokemon Go
- Still Playing Award - Console and PC - Minecraft
- Streamers' Choice Award - Peak
- Best Remake / Remaster - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Breakthrough Award - Schedule I
- Best Gaming Hardware - AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
- Best Game Adaptation - Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
- Best Supporting Performer - Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Lead Performer - Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hall of Fame - The Sims
- PC Game of the Year - Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Console Game of the Year - Ghost of Yotei
- Critics' Choice Award - Donkey Kong Bananza
- Most Wanted Game - Grand Theft Auto VI
- Ultimate Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Today we're bringing you a roundup of the winners and reaction from the event as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the huge winner, winning all seven awards it was nominated for.
The moment Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Ultimate Game of the Year
Glory for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 which won seven out of seven awards
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins Ultimate Game of the Year
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wins Ultimate Game of the Year
The moment Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Ultimate Game of the Year.
Ultimate Game of the Year winner
IT'S SEVEN FROM SEVEN - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has won it!
Ultimate Game of the Year results
5th: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
4th: Hollow Knight: Silksong
3rd: Split Fiction
2nd: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
And the winner is...
Ultimate Game of the Year
Now for the big one. Here are the nominations for Ultimate Game of the Year. Before it's announced, there will be a performance but here are the nominees:
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Peak
- Silent Hill f
- Split Fiction
Most Wanted Game winner
Winner: Grand Theft Auto VI
2nd: The Witcher 4
3rd: Resident Evil Requiem
Interestingly the biggest cheer in the room went to 007 First Light.
Most Wanted Game
Most Wanted Game is the penultimate award of the evening - GTA 6 won this award last year and it's up for it again:
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- 007 First Light
- Exodus
- Subnautica 2
- Light No Fire
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- Saros
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Crimson Desert
- Kingdom Hearts IV
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
- OD - Knock
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Critics' Choice Award
We're into the final handful of awards now, with the Critics' Choice Award up next.
The winner is... Donkey Kong Bananza.
Console Game of the Year winner
Winner: Ghost of Yotei
2nd: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
3rd: Monster Hunter Wilds
A one-two for Sony in the Console Game of the Year category with Sucker Punch developers taking to the stage. Erika Ishii, who played Atsu, is up there and got a huge cheer when mentioned.
Console Game of the Year
Next up is Console Game of the Year:
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Ghost of Yotei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Mario Kart World
Trailer for a 'mystery game'...
A "mystery game"... Drivers Must Die is being revealed on 4 December.
PC Game of the Year winner
Winner: Hollow Knight: Silksong
2nd: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
3rd: Peak
PC Game of the Year
Now we're getting into the business end of the awards, where Game of the Year gongs begin, starting with the PC GOTY:
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Alters
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Peak
- Abiotic Factor
- Dune: Awakening
Hall of Fame
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Sims has been inducted into The Golden Joysticks Hall of Fame.
Best Lead Performer winner
Winner: Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
2nd: Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
3rd: Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yotei
English: "Oh my god! I didn't think of a speech because I didn't think I was going to win against industry titans.
"I chose a life that was gay and I chose queer joy. As a result of that queer joy, I felt safe enough to put all of that into this incredibly beautifully written character.
"I'm so proud of that and I want to thank queer joy for that. To everyone who likes me, thank you."
That got the biggest cheer of the night so far. It's six from six for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with the big one left for the full house.
Best Lead Performer
Next up is Best Lead Performer:
- Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters
- Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yotei
- Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight
Best Supporting Performer winner
Winner: Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
2nd: Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
3rd: Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Starr: "This industry presents us with flawed characters reflect the lives we have on the outside which are f****** hard. It really is.
"This industry is hard. We are celebrating astonishing video games but there are many who are not here to celebrate because they've been laid off.
"This game is great because they wanted it to be great for the people they were making it for. That's what makes this game so great."
Best Supporting Performer
- Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Logan Cunningham - Hades II
- Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Another new trailer
This looks a bit different - The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. A NASA astronaut has helped to work on recreating what it would actually be like to be an astronaut in space - while shooting enemies and platforming of course!
There is key attention to detail in how different objects and even guns behave. Mechanics look like a third-person cover shooter.
Players will also be on board an incredibly futuristic spaceship that serves as its own eco-system.
That's available to Wishlist now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Best Game Adaptation winner
Winner: Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
2nd: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
3rd: Secret Level (Prime Video)
Best Game Adaptation
Up next here is Best Game Adaptation and the nominees are:
- Devil May Cry (Netflix)
- Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
- The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
- A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Secret Level (Prime Video)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
Best Gaming Hardware winner
Winner: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
2nd: Nintendo Switch 2
3rd: WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
The Nintendo Switch 2 does NOT win!
Best Gaming Hardware
The awards rattle on and up next is Best Gaming Hardware, for which the nominees are:
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
- WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
- Elgato Facecam 4K
- Razer Blade 16
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Breakthrough Award
The winner of the Breakthrough Award is - Schedule I.
Best Remake / Remaster winner
Winner: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
2nd: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
3rd: Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
Best Remake / Remaster
A new award for this year and the first nominations are:
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Streamers' Choice Award
There were no prior nominations for this one - and the award goes to Peak! Two awards for Peak now.
New trailer
A new trailer for Canyons has been shown, which is coming soon to Steam.
Still Playing Award - PC and Console winner
Winner: Minecraft
2nd: Helldivers 2
3rd: Marvel Rivals
Still Playing Award - PC and Console
Sticking with the Still Playing Award, we're now on PC and Console:
- Minecraft
- Dead by Daylight
- Helldivers 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Satisfactory
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Marvel Rivals
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
- GTA Online
- Warframe
Still Playing Award - Mobile winner
Winner: Pokemon Go
2nd: Clash Royale
3rd: Genshin Impact
Still Playing Award - Mobile
Onto the Still Playing Awards now, starting with Mobile:
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Pokemon GO
- Subway Surfers
- Clash Royale
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Genshin Impact
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Roblox
- Free Fire
- PUBG Mobile
Best Game Trailer winner
Winner: Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
2nd: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval
3rd: Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
Rockstar Games is not in attendance and there was a rather lukewarm reception to the win...
Best Game Trailer
Next up, Best Game Trailer:
- Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
- Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
- Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer
- Romeo Is a Dead Man - Announcement Trailer
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval
Best Soundtrack winner
Winner: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
2nd: Deltarune
3rd: Silent Hill f
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is cleaning house right now! Four out of four!
Best Soundtrack
Next up is Best Soundtrack:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- South of Midnight
- Silent Hill f
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Deltarune
- Sword of the Sea
Will it be four from four for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?
New playtest
Vaultbreakers is coming soon and there's a playtest coming 4-7 December.
Players can sign up online.
Best Early Access Game winner
Winner: R.E.P.O.
2nd: Schedule I
3rd: Grounded 2
Best Early Access Game
They're coming thick and fast now, Best Early Access Game is up:
- Grounded 2
- Schedule I
- 9 Kings
- R.E.P.O.
- skate.
- White Knuckle
Studio of the Year winner
Winner: Sandfall Interactive
2nd: Team Cherry
3rd: Aggro Crab and Landfall
It's three from three for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 so far.
Studio of the Year
Back to the awards and up next, it's Studio of the Year:
- Team Cherry
- Sandfall Interactive
- Aggro Crab and Landfall
- Bloober Team
- Sloclap
- Rebellion
New trailer
New trailer alert = Death Howl. Gameplay is shown of what seems to be a deck builder Soulslike.
That's out on 9 December 2025 on PC through Steam and Epic Games.
Best Indie Game winner
Winner: Blue Prince
2nd: Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
3rd: Abiotic Factor
Best Indie Game
Sticking with indies, we're now onto Best Indie Game:
- Blue Prince
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Wanderstop
- Skin Deep
- despelote
- Herdling
- Abiotic Factor
- Baby Steps
- Caves of Qud
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Best Indie Game - Self Published winner
Winner: Hollow Knight: Silksong
2nd: Peak
3rd: Hades II
Best Indie Game - Self Published
Now onto indie titles for a few moments, starting with self published:
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Sword of the Sea
- Peak
- Keep Driving
- Spilled!
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- Deltarune
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Consume Me
Best Game Expansion winner
Winner: Lies of P: Overture
2nd: No Man's Sky: Voyagers
3rd: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
Best Game Expansion
Up next is Best Game Expansion:
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Lies of P: Overture
- No Man's Sky: Voyagers
- Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
- Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
- Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
World premiere trailer
Here we go, the first of the reveals. It shows four characters having to survive through a fantasy landscape which grows increasingly darker. It's an open world survival gae.
Brightfall is coming in 2026 and is available to Wishlist on Steam.
Best Visual Design winner
Winner: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
2nd: Ghost of Yotei
3rd: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Another win for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, that could be a theme throughout the evening.
Best Visual Design
It's Best Visual Design next and the nominees are:
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The Midnight Walk
- Ghost of Yotei
- Sword of the Sea
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Multiplayer Game winner
Winner: Peak
2nd: Split Fiction
3rd: Elden Ring Nightreign
That was a popular winner here! 11 members of the team are all on stage, loads of hugging and sheer disbelief. That's a really popular win.
Best Multiplayer Game
Up next is Best Multiplayer Game and the nominees are:
- Battlefield 6
- Peak
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Split Fiction
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
Best Audio Design winner
Winner: Ghost of Yotei
2nd: Battlefield 6
3rd: Donkey Kong Bananza
Best Audio Design
The second award is Best Audio Design:
- Ghost of Yotei
- Battlefield 6
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Two Point Museum
- Cronos: The New Dawn
Best Storytelling winner
Winner: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
2nd: Silent Hill f
3rd: Mafia: The Old Country
Best Storytelling
Up first is Best Storytelling and the nominees are:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Silent Hill f
- Blue Prince
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- The Hundred Line - Last Defence Academy
The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 is underway!
The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 has begun
Jake Brigstock, indy100 & The Independent
We're underway at The Golden Joystick Awards 2025! Keep it locked for all the winners and reaction as it happens.
Who were the big winners in 2024?
The big award, the Ultimate Game of the Year gong, went to Black Myth: Wukong in 2024. It also won Best Visual Design too.
Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth were the big winners, claiming three and four awards respectively.
Hello and welcome to indy100's live coverage of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025!
I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be updating this live blog throughout the day before Brydie Monaghan and I attend the awards ceremony later on.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news on winners, announcements, what people have to say and key moments as they all happen.
Be sure to keep it locked with our live blog for all the latest as it unfolds!
How can I watch The Golden Joystick Awards 2025?
The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 ceremony will be streamed live on GamesRadar's YouTube channel.
The countdown to the stream has started and will begin the moment the ceremony gets underway, at 4pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT).
What time does The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 start?
Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, is the host of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025
The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 start at 4pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT) on Thursday (20 November). The ceremony expected to last around two hours.
The host is none other than Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Peak
- Silent Hill f
- Split Fiction
Most Wanted Game
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- 007 First Light
- Exodus
- Subnautica 2
- Light No Fire
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- Saros
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Crimson Desert
- Kingdom Hearts IV
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
- OD - Knock
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Critics' Choice Award
This will be revealed during the ceremony.
Console Game of the Year
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Ghost of Yotei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Mario Kart World
PC Game of the Year
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Alters
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Peak
- Abiotic Factor
- Dune: Awakening
Hall of Fame
This will be revealed during the ceremony.
Best Lead Performer
- Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters
- Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yotei
- Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight
Best Supporting Performer
- Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Logan Cunningham - Hades II
- Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Best Game Adaptation
- Devil May Cry (Netflix)
- Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
- The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
- A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Secret Level (Prime Video)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
Best Gaming Hardware
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
- WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
- Elgato Facecam 4K
- Razer Blade 16
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Breakthrough Award
This will be revealed during the ceremony.
Best Remake / Remaster
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Streamers' Choice Award
This will be revealed during the ceremony.
Still Playing Award - PC and Console
- Minecraft
- Dead by Daylight
- Helldivers 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Satisfactory
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Marvel Rivals
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
- GTA Online
- Warframe
Still Playing Award - Mobile
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Pokemon GO
- Subway Surfers
- Clash Royale
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Genshin Impact
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Roblox
- Free Fire
- PUBG Mobile
Best Game Trailer
- Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
- Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
- Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer
- Romeo Is a Dead Man - Announcement Trailer
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval
Best Soundtrack
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- South of Midnight
- Silent Hill f
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Deltarune
- Sword of the Sea
Best Early Access Game
- Grounded 2
- Schedule I
- 9 Kings
- R.E.P.O.
- skate.
- White Knuckle
Studio of the Year
- Team Cherry
- Sandfall Interactive
- Aggro Crab and Landfall
- Bloober Team
- Sloclap
- Rebellion
Best Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Wanderstop
- Skin Deep
- despelote
- Herdling
- Abiotic Factor
- Baby Steps
- Caves of Qud
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Best Indie Game - Self Published
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Sword of the Sea
- Peak
- Keep Driving
- Spilled!
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- Deltarune
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Consume Me
Best Game Expansion
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Lies of P: Overture
- No Man's Sky: Voyagers
- Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
- Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
- Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
Best Visual Design
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The Midnight Walk
- Ghost of Yotei
- Sword of the Sea
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Multiplayer Game
- Battlefield 6
- Peak
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Split Fiction
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
Best Audio Design
- Ghost of Yotei
- Battlefield 6
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Two Point Museum
- Cronos: The New Dawn
Best Storytelling
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Silent Hill f
- Blue Prince
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- The Hundred Line - Last Defence Academy
What are The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 categories and nominations?
There are 26 categories in total and the winners of each will be revealed in the following order:
- Best Storytelling
- Best Audio Design
- Best Multiplayer Game
- Best Visual Design
- Best Game Expansion
- Best Indie Game - Self Published
- Best Indie Game
- Studio of the Year
- Best Early Access Game
- Best Soundtrack
- Best Game Trailer
- Still Playing Award - Mobile
- Still Playing Award - Console and PC
- Streamers' Choice Award
- Best Remake / Remaster
- Breakthrough Award
- Best Gaming Hardware
- Best Game Adaptation
- Best Supporting Performer
- Best Lead Performer
- Hall of Fame
- PC Game of the Year
- Console Game of the year
- Critics' Choice Award
- Most Wanted Game
- Ultimate Game of the Year
