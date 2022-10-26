If you thought Naked Attraction was pretty explicit, wait until you hear about Channel 4's latest documentary, My Massive C**k.

The unique show follows the lives of men with exceptionally large penises, and how it affects their day-to-day lives.

During Monday's (October 24) one-off episode, one man told viewers how his 9.5 inch bulge was wrongly accused of "inappropriate behaviour" in a job interview.



Joe, who is only 5ft 6inches tall, candidly explained how having a large appendage isn't everything it's cracked up to be, after hindering his chances of securing a new job.

He said: "I went for this interview and I thought the interview went really well,” he began. “But suit trousers are well fitting, very tight.



"The response I got was, ‘you’re not going to get the job, we thought you were a good candidate but we thought there was inappropriate behaviour happening’."

"They thought that I had an erection throughout this whole interview, and they were very much like, ‘your attire wasn’t right’.

"They clearly meant, ‘we could see your d***’."

"It’s like nearly a twelfth of my height, the scaling is off - it’s thicker than my forearm," he continued, adding that he has to go to special efforts to buy specific underwear with extended pouches.

Viewers were speechless within the show's first few minutes when participants revealed and discussed their manhood. Clips of full-frontal nudity, with many of whom exceeding 9 inches when erect, prompted some to switch off.

One hilariously noted: "These guys who don't want people to know they have a massive c*ck on Channel 4's My Massive C*ck are doing the right thing talking about and showing their massive c*cks on My Massive C*ck on national television. That'll solve the problem."

