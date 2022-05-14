Netflix has reportedly told staff to quit if they are offended by shows they ‘perceive to be harmful’.

It comes after the streaming giant fired an organiser of the transgender employee walkout that was planned for 20 October last year, amid continuing controversy over a Dave Chappelle stand-up special.

According to reports at the time, the employee had been rallying employees of the streaming service to walk out in protest against the comedian’s special, The Closer.

Netflix confirmed to Variety that it had let the employee go due to “sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

As tensions roll on, the company has now reportedly sent out an memo to its staff emphasising the importance it places on “artistic expression”.

Dave Chappelle: The Closer | Netflix Special | Main Promo feat. Morgan Freeman www.youtube.com

“As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values,” stated the memo, titled Netflix Culture — Seeking Excellence.

“Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you,” it added.

Netflix and Chappelle’s special came in for heavy criticism last year, with the show being labelled as “transphobic” by many.

Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash.

Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, previously defended Chappelle, saying in a memo to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.