People on social media believe that Netflix's new dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, is so "toxic" that the contestants will need therapy.

The show, which is from the team behind the fan-favouriteLove Is Blind, chronicles six couples who are on the verge of getting married and enter the ultimate test of their relationship before someone pops the fateful question: Will they make it through or be tempted by something else?

"One person feels more ready to pop the question than the other; in response, someone's issued an ultimatum, "Netflix's official description of the show reads.

It continued: "Now contestants have the opportunity to select a new potential partner from one of the other couples. In just over eight weeks, they'll have to decide if they should get married to their original partner or break up forever."

The Ultimatum wasn't well-received by critics, with some on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it a "trainwreck" and "torturous" compared to Love Is Blind.

However, some reality TV fans seemed to be in favour of the show, with one viewer writing: "The Ultimatum is the most unnecessary & toxic show to ever be on the Netflix platform. I'll take 10 seasons, thank you."

Another added: "The Ultimatum show is ridiculous. Give an ultimatum, and then go meet someone who still doesn't want the same thing. Stupid."

A third wrote: "The Ultimatum has gotta be the most toxic show ever. I'm so invested because it's so entertaining, but there's no way these people don't realise how unstable they are??"

Someone else who believes the contestants need "therapy" wrote: "Every single individual on The Ultimatum needs TONS of therapy. We're watching unhealed trauma make bad decision after bad decision."

The Ultimatum is set to return for a second season, although it isn't transparent as to when.

