Social media users are mocking conservative news network Newsmax, after a screenshot from Greg Kelly's segment circulated on Twitter.

The tweet from Jason Campbell shows Kelly side-by-side with a photo of protesters, one of which is waving a large Nazi flag. Under the image says, "one flag makes everyone a Nazi?"

Immediately users responded to Campbell's tweet mocking Newsmax's decision to include the caption.

Kelly's segment focused on Canada's trucker protest taking place on Ambassador Bridge, the busiest international land-border crossing in North America. Truckers are not allowing other vehicles to pass through in retaliation against Canada's vaccine mandate which would require truck drivers to get vaccinated.

During the segment, Kelly praised the truck drivers for their demonstrations and said that the Nazi and confederate flags being flown in the protests were "false flags"

"They had ANTIFA, they had whoever, wave that horrible flag, the Nazi flag, trying to get people to think wrongly, incorrectly, that those horrible people are associated with the truckers," Kelly said.

According to Vice, the protests were allegedly started by James Bauder, a conspiracy theorist and Q-Anon supporter who registered the Canada Unity Facebook page where the idea of a protest against Covid-19 restrictions began.

