In a fine example of just how controversial former TalkTV host Piers Morgan can be in the eyes of the general public, the Uncensored presenter is currently receiving both praise and criticism online for two very different interviews this week – one involving Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman, and the other concerning a chat with the woman reported to be the real-life ‘Martha’ depicted in Netflix hit Baby Reindeer.

On Tuesday’s edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, now hosted online on a dedicated YouTube channel, Hyman was grilled by Morgan on the latest developments in Gaza - including the number of civilians killed by the Israeli Defence Force.

The spokesman said: “We don’t have the exact figures. As you know, it’s the fog of war…”

Morgan pressed further: “You’ve got exact numbers for the Hamas terrorists you’ve killed, why wouldn’t you know how many civilians you’ve killed?”

Hyman replied: “Because obviously, our focus is to go after the Hamas terrorists…”

Morgan interjected: “But hang on, that does imply that you’re putting a bigger premium on killing Hamas terrorists in terms of numbers and accountability, than you are innocent civilians - that can’t be right, surely?

“If you know exactly how many Hamas terrorists you’ve killed, you must know how many civilians you’ve killed, otherwise you’re prioritising the lives of terrorists over innocent people.”

After a five-minute clip of the longer interview was shared to social media, viewers have praised the “exemplary” display of journalism:

This, however, was soon contrasted by the news that, on Thursday’s edition of his programme, he would be interviewing Fiona Harvey, who he described as the “real-life Martha” who inspired the character in the Netflix series, Baby Reindeer.

Written by and starring Richard Gadd, and drawing from his real-life experience (it’s also based on a stage play of the same name), the limited series follows a comedian who is stalked by a woman named ‘Martha’ after offering her a free cup of tea at a bar he works at.

Following Morgan’s announcement of the interview on social media, people have slammed the “world exclusive” as “irresponsible”:

The upcoming interview is despite Gadd issuing a statement on social media last month urging internet sleuths not to speculate on the real-life identities of those featured in the series - not just Martha (played by Jessica Gunning), but also a TV executive named ‘Darrien’ (played by Tom Goodman-Hill) who groomed and sexually assaulted Gadd.

He said: “People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of our show. Lots of love, Richard x X.”

Foley is the outgoing artistic director of the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, and in his on post on social media sharing Gadd’s statement, he added: “Police have been informed and are investigating all defamatory abusive and threatening posts against me.”

Morgan’s interview with Harvey is set to go live on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel at 8pm (12pm PT/3pm ET) on Thursday.

