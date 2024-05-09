How to watch Piers Morgan's interview with the 'real Martha Scott' from Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer has undoubtedly become one of the world's most-talked-about Netflix series with almost 20 million views within its first few weeks on the platform.

Writer and comedian Gadd discouraged people from tracking down his real-life abuser 'Darrien' and stalker 'Martha Scott' in the show – but the woman-in-question has come forward and wants to "set the record straight" in a world exclusive with Piers Morgan.

On Thursday 9 May, the woman who claims to be the "real Martha" will sit down with Morgan on his show Uncensored.

The British journalist took to his Instagram to announce his surprise guest, writing: "The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker?"

Divisive comments soon flooded Morgan's Instagram post with one jokingly writing: "Get the Diet Coke ready."

However, some claimed her appearance on the show is "unacceptable and exploitative," adding: "Re-traumatising Richard Gadd by giving his abuser and stalker a voice is a new low, even for you Piers. She's mentally unstable and needs medical help not a platform! Come on, where's the humanity?"





Another wrote: "Only you would re-traumatise a male victim because he dared speak out against harassment and abuse. Well done Piers, a new low I see."

Meanwhile, others thought it was fair to offer two sides of the story, to which one Instagrammer hit back: "These comments literally prove the lack of support male victims get… there’s two sides to every story??? What happened to believe the victim. It changes when it’s happening to men - the fact this woman has been given a platform to me is horrifying. Why just why?"

The interview is set to air on the Piers Morgan Uncensored's YouTube channel on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) in the U.S. and 8 p.m. in the UK. Morgan confirmed these details in a post shared to X/Twitter.

