A porn star has defended a new X-rated Netflix production that has left some viewers “sickened” by graphic scenes.

The new 7-part miniseries titled Supersex is loosely based on the life of porn star Rocco Siffredi, also known as the “Italian Stallion”, who has starred in more than 1,300 pornographic films.

But, the show has already been slammed by some because of its super explicit nature.

On 7 March, Netflix US posted an explicit clip from Supersex on their Instagram that seemed to provoke a strong reaction before it was deleted. Some subscribers even issued threats that they were going to cancel their subscriptions.

According to the Daily Mail, one person commented: “Now we have porn on Netflix as well? Cancelling account while we speak, my kids can’t see this.”

Another asked: “Are we just making porn mainstream now? It’s pretty sickening that there is no warning on explicit content like this.

“Yet women who post a picture breastfeeding are flagged. This should be a separate category on Netflix if you want to put stuff like this out.”

Siffredi himself has weighed in on the series, giving his thoughts about the content and the actor who portrays him, Alessandro Borghi.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he explained: “I have Borghi to thank because he has taken a lot of heat. In fact twice. The first is that he made an effort to understand me when even I don’t know who the f**k Rocco Siffredi really is.

“The second is the enormous amount of pain he went through. He is one of Italy's best actors — he could have decided not to do it, avoiding all the prejudice I have experienced first-hand for years.”

He added: “We represent the most private and hidden side of men and women — the side that everyone wants to lock in a drawer as soon as they finish experiencing it. As soon as the porn movie is over, we leave the attic or the basement.

“Alessandro is a free actor and doesn’t give a s**t what people think. I appreciate that even more than his wonderful performance.”

