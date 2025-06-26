'You just ruined my day’: The Simpsons fans react to shocking death twist

Warning: Spoilers ahead

The Simpsons fans are reeling after the unthinkable seemed to happen: Marge Simpson is dead, sort of.

In the season 36 finale of The Simpsons, titled 'Estranger Things', which aired last month on Fox, the beloved blue-haired matriarch appears to meet her end in a twist that's left viewers stunned and emotional.

While the long-running series has already been renewed for a 37th season set to premiere in late 2025, the ambiguous ending has sparked a wave of speculation and concern among fans wondering if this is Marge’s final goodbye.

That’s because the episode is set in a flashforward, though there are no clear details on when Marge’s death occurred or what exactly happened.

The storyline focuses on the sibling relationship between Bart and Lisa, with Marge expressing concern that her children are drifting apart and worrying about their future connection.

'Estranger Things' then leaps 35 years ahead, showing Bart running an unlicensed retirement home and Lisa having a successful career.

Earlier in the episode, Lisa refers to her “late mother,” but no further details are revealed, leaving fans guessing.

Several familiar faces return in the flashforward, including Milhouse and Principal Skinner.

Unsurprisingly, the ambiguous news hit fans hard. One wrote: "Growing up with The Simpsons and seeing Marge Simpson's ending in the last episode of season 36 feels like losing a family member. Thank you for everything, Marge."

"I stopped watching the show a while ago but, that sucks dude! You just ruined my day," another wrote. "I guess I'll only watch the first 35 Seasons so Marge Simpson can live forever".

A third chimed in: "Damn! So they're just gonna kill off Marge Simpson after 36 seasons."

Indy100 reached out to Fox for comment

