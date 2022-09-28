Saturday Night Live has lost three more cast members ahead of season 48.

Regulars Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and featured player Aristotle Athari have now waved goodbye to the satirical stand-up show.



Senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who has been a part of the production since the early 2000s and was in charge of talent relations, also departed in late August.

Moffat and Villaseñor have been with SNL for some time, joining the cast in 2016. Moffat's impression of Eric Trump as a playboy character on "Weekend Update" soon garnered attention worldwide.

Villaseñor was renowned for her impressive musical impressions of celebrities such as Christina Aguilera, Owen Wilson and Britney Spears.

Weekend Update: Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany Trump on the 2020 Election - SNL www.youtube.com

In May, SNL veterans Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson also parted ways from the NBC show.

In Davidson's final monologue, he thanked SNL creator Lorne Michaels for his ongoing support and recalled his advice after getting engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.



"He always gives the best advice," the comedian said. "I said, 'Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks.' He said, 'Oh, hold on for dear life!' It's a true thing he said."

Weekend Update: Pete Davidson Says Goodbye for Now - SNL www.youtube.com

Davidson also said that Michaels wasn't initially convinced he was right for the show during his audition, but decided, "let's screw this up together".

"And that's exactly what we did," Davidson smiled. "And that's why people who don't think I deserve this job shouldn't hate me since we have so much in common. Like, if anything I should inspire hope that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live."

SNL will return to NBC on October 1st with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

