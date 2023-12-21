South Park has dropped a new special spoofing OnlyFans

A new South Park special has dropped and the episode pokes fun at OnlyFans.

Aptly titled 'South Park: Not Suitable for Children', the special was released on Wednesday (December 20) via Paramount+ and parodies the popular adult content creation platform.

"After it’s discovered that a teacher at South Park Elementary has an OnlyFans page, Randy is compelled to take a closer look at the seedy underbelly of the world of on-line influencers," the plot synopsis reads.

A scene from the “South Park: Not Suitable for Children," teaser trailer Paramount+

In the teaser trailer, Mr. Skinner rushes into the classroom as he shares a concern and the parents of South Park then convene for a meeting.

“We’re talking about someone who influences our children!” the parents shout and also exclaim: “This isn’t just softcore porn we’re talking about here!”

The episode also mocks Logan Paul and his Prime energy drink. Character Clyde Donovan sits in front of a computer as he watches Logan LeDouche, an influencer who appears to be similar to the YouTuber, promote his drink “Cred” with packaging similar to Paul’s brand.

This is the sixth special from the show, and previous specials include 'South Park: Post Covid', 'South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid', 'South Park: The Streaming Wars', 'South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2' and 'South Park: Joining the Panderverse'.



'South Park: Not Suitable for Children' is available to watch internationally on Paramount+ today for the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, while for Italy it's out on December 23.

