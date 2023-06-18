Everything we know about Squid Game season 2

Squid Game is the most-watched series on Netflix, and now details about season two of the survival thriller have been announced.

Since the first season hit the streaming platform back in September 2021, the South Korean show became a global hit with fans desperate to know what happens next.

While season two was confirmed in a teaser trailer last year, Netflix has released a cast announcement video to share which characters will be returning as well as new faces we'll see in the new series.

Lee Jung-jae is set to come back as the main protagonist Seong Gi-hun, along with Front Man played by Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon as police officer and detective Hwang Jun-ho and The Salesman portrayed by Gong Yoo.

New players were also introduced as they went up to the voting machine as seen in season one where players choose whether to continue in the game (green button) or to leave (red button), with all of them pressing green to indicate we will see them in the second season.

The new cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun - though there were no details as to the characters they are set to play in season two.

So when can we expect the second season?

Not for a while, according to the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk who told Vanity Fair in May last year that new episodes won't be ready for release until the end of 2023 at the earliest, with a 2024 release date being a possibility.

The latter is looking more likely as Lee Jung-jae revealed back in February this year that filming for season two will commence in the summer and believes it will take longer to shoot than season one.

“Squid Game2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months," he told South Korea's Ilgan Sports.

"We were working on Season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by Covid-19. But seeing as Season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

Elsewhere, Netflix also released a trailer for the real-life Squid Game series called Squid Game: The Challengeset to be released in November this year, the show has previously received criticism from contestants about conditions on set.

