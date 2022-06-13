It’s officially coming back after breaking all sorts of Netflix records in 2021, but not everyone is happy about Squid Game being renewed for a second season.

The smash hit series is set to return, with the streaming giant confirming the rumours by sharing a brand new teaser.

It’s not that surprising, especially after the Korean drama became the platform’s most watched show ever within 12 days of its release in September last year.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos also said in January that Squid Game would “absolutely” be getting renewed for a second season, while creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously said that season two was in the works during an interview with the Associated Press.

But it’s now official news, after a post announced the news over the weekend.

“Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season Two,” a post on Netflix’s official Twitter account read.

There was also a note from Hwang who had a word of thanks for fans.

The series is back - but not everyone is happy Netflix

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” he said. “But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

The announcement has sparked a huge reaction online – but not all of it has been positive.

There were however many people who were hugely excited about the news.

“YES SQUID GAME IS BACK!!! hope i know my netflix password still,” one said.

Another excited fan wrote: “OMG SEASON 2 SQUID GAME YES.”

“why ppl saying Squid Game dont need another season, yes tf it does,” one also said.

However, there were some who made their feelings about season two being unnecessary very clear.

The likes of Park Hae-soo and Lee Jung-jae starred in season one Netflix

“We dont want it,” a comment said, which racked up hundreds of likes

“Meh if I want to watch capitalist dystopia I will watch the news,” another joked.

“Perhaps not every show needs multiple seasons yes this is about squid game,” a viewer said.

One person seemed to sum up plenty of people’s takes, writing: “A second season was so unnecessary. i will absolutely be tuning in.”

No dates have yet been confirmed for the show’s second season, but if it’s anything like the first season there’ll be millions of people looking out for its return.