Stephen King has found a key problem in the new episode of The Last of Us

The Last Of Usis already being hailed as the best TV show of 2023 by some – but Stephen King has a thing or two to say about the latest episode.

The HBO adaption of the acclaimed video game opened to a great reception at the start of the year and it’s been watched by more than 22 million viewers in the US alone.

If you missed it, The Last of Us takes place in a very different 2023, 20 years after a fungal plague has turned most of the world’s population into deadly monsters.

It was renewed for a second season after just two episodes and the third episode has been hailed as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time’ by some.

For all the fanfare, though, King has a minor quibble he’d like to raise with the series.

King, one of the most celebrated authors of the past 50 years, took to Twitter to express a doubt over one of the locations seen in the most recent episode.

The emotional episode, titled “Long, Long Time”, focuses on the love story shared by Nick Offerman’s Bill and Murray Bartlett’s Frank.

It opens with an establishing shot which is intended to show “10 miles west of Boston” – only, it features a mountainous, bucolic backdrop which King for one doesn’t believe could be so close to the city.

“THE LAST OF US. Episode 3: Do you really want to tell me that’s 10 miles west of Boston?” he wrote.

He wasn’t the only one to pick up on the landscape, with one writing: “I'm sorry, I live 10 miles west of Boston. This is like showing death valley and saying "10 miles from the north pole".

“Rewatching right now and would like to note; there is no place 10 miles from Boston that looks like this. You have to come out my way about 50 miles northwest to get even a hint of this landscape,” another wrote.

Given that the show is being to well received, though, we don’t think this little criticism is going to put people off too much.

The Last of Us TV series broke records on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its debut, and currently sits at 97 per cent fresh, making it the highest-rated live-action video game adaptation of all-time.

