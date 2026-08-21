Sterling Point has been renewed for season two - everything we know so far

We're returning to Muskoka, as Sterling Point has been renewed for a second season.

The first season drama series premiered on Prime Video on August 5, and had a No.1 global debut on the streaming service while the show also received widespread critical praise..

Sterling Point follows 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) who was "Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass), Annie's life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets."

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) Sabrina Lantos/Prime

The cast also includes Amélie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie), Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, and Missi Pyle.

What has the show's creator said?

Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie), Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) Sabrina Lantos/Prime

Megan Park, the creator, director and executive producer of the series shared her excitement at the news.

“It’s been an absolute joy to see the appreciation and love for the show," she said. "We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever.”

How did season one end?

Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) and Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) in STERLING POINT. Sabrina Lantos/Prime

At the end of Sterling Point season one, after secrets and revelations were revealed, Annie and Ramona ultimately decide not to sell the island.

Instead, they decide to swap lives with Annie choosing to remain living on Sterling Point to be close to her dead mother's memory, while Ramona moves to New York to live with her newly discovered biological father, Steven (who is also Annie’s adoptive father).

Meanwhile, it looks like we're in for more drama next season as we also see Connor looking for his biological parents, and finding his mother who wants to meet him.

Fans react to season two renewal

Following news that Sterling Point has been renewed by Prime Video for a second season, fans have been taking to share their excitement.

One person said, "EVERYONE GET UP WE DID IT WE ARE GETTING STERLING POINT SEASON 2."





"WE ALL GOING TO MUSKOKA NEXT SUMMER," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "LETS GO LESBIANS BISEXUALS STRAIGHTS MARK RUFFALO'S NEPO SON."





"Renewed 2 weeks after it came out for an original show…see what happens when you’re the best ya show in years," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "The people want 10-15 episodes a season by the way!!!





"Praying it's not a 2028 release bc I can't wait that long," someone else posted.





When will season two be released?

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) Sabrina Lantos/Prime

A release date for season two has not been confirmed yet.

Sterling Point season one is available to watch on Prime Video



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