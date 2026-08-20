World’s oldest person celebrates ‘lovely’ 117th birthday after year she met King

The world’s oldest person is celebrating her 117th birthday after a year of “many firsts”, including meeting the King and holding his hand.

Ethel Caterham, who lives at Hallmark Lakeview Care Home in Lightwater, Surrey, is spending the day with her family and friends to mark the occasion on Friday.

In a statement, she said: “Thank-you for all of the kind birthday wishes. Even at 117, I’ve had many firsts this year, from stroking a llama to holding hands with the King.

“I’ve had a lovely day celebrating with my family and friends, and I look forward to seeing what next year brings.”

Ethel Caterham, pictured with Charles in September 2025, has just turned 117 years old (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Mrs Caterham was visited by Charles, who held her hand as he introduced himself, in September last year just after her 116th birthday.

She became the oldest living person in April 2025 after the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas at 116.

During the meeting with Charles, she recollected his 1969 investiture as the Prince of Wales when he was 21, adding: “All the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you.”

Mrs Caterham was born on August 21, 1909 in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, five years before the start of the First World War, as the second youngest of eight siblings.

Ethel Caterham, 117, said ‘I look forward to seeing what next year brings’ (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

She is the last surviving subject of Edward VII, who died in May 1910.

In 1927, aged 18 she travelled to India and worked as an au pair to a military family until she was 21.

She met her husband Norman, who was a lieutenant colonel in the British Army and died in 1976, at a dinner party in the UK in 1931.

They lived in Salisbury before being stationed in Gibraltar and Hong Kong. Mrs Caterham set up a nursery school while in Hong Kong and raised two daughters, both of whom died before her.

One of her sisters, Gladys, lived to be 104.

Mrs Caterham drove until she was 97 and enjoyed playing contract bridge in her centenarian years. She survived Covid in 2020 aged 110.

The title of the oldest person ever is held by French woman Jeanne Calment, who lived to 122 years 164 days, according to Guinness World Records.