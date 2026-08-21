Prince Harry and Meghan's UK return leaves MAGA allies furious: 'Good riddance'

It's been six years since Prince Harry and wife Meghan caused a royal stir and ditched the UK in favour of California - but they could be about to make their return.

Reports from the Daily Telegraph and the Sun suggest that the couple, along with their two children are set to move back to England for "an extended period of time" in the coming days.

The motive for the move remains unclear, and they're not expected to return to royal duties.

While it's not known where they'll be based, it's thought to be outside of London in a non-royal household, and Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, have both been enrolled in schools.

It comes less than one year after Prince Harry, 41, stressed he would not feel safe bringing his family back to the UK without police protection - something which has been an ongoing pain point for the family, who are not entitled to state-funded security unless at royal residences.

It's public knowledge that the Royal Family has had its own fair share of rifts in recent years, with Donald Trump even noting last year that he doesn't "want to" deport Harry from the US as he's "got enough problems with his wife".

Now, Trump's MAGA allies are making their feelings about the big move clear.

Political commentator Megyn Kelly responded to an X post from Dan Wootton, noting "We’ve done our time here in America my dear friend!", when he queried "What did we do to deserve this?"

"They are moving back to Britain because they don’t like President Trump", posted Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, alongside a screenshot of an article relating to the couple's alleged political views.

"Good riddance", Benny Johnson added.





The couple are yet to comment on their relocation publicly.

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