Margaret Qualley’s barefoot Chanel sandals may be the most divisive trend yet

To say the stars of The Dog Stars took the theme of the movie very seriously at its London premiere would be an understatement: Jacob Elordi walked the red carpet with an actual dog, and Margaret Qualley? Well, she took the opportunity to get her dogs out in what may just be the most divisive red carpet look of the year.

Dressed in a jet black fringe dress by Chanel complete with tousled hair and rosy-cheeked glam, the 31-year-old looked every part premiere-ready - that is, until you glance down at her feet.

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The actor is the first A-lister to debut Matthieu Blazy's Chanel Cruise 2027 'barefoot' shoes; which are essentially a quarter of a regular shoe.

From the front, the feet look completely naked, while the heel is lightly dusted by a leather heel cap featuring the Parisian house's logo, and dainty ribbon ties.

Put simply, they look like a logistical nightmare (not least on the streets of London where you wouldn't want to be caught barefoot) - and the internet...well they have thoughts too.





One person responded with The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly looking rather unimpressed.

"The fashion industry at this point has to be actually mocking us", another noted.

"We're paying to walk barefoot now and it’s fashion", a third wrote, while a fourth chimed in: "All fun and games until a piece of glass is on the ground."





Meanwhile, others applauded Qualley for being bold enough to think outside the box.





"Ngl i wasn’t expecting to like those sandals but Margaret actually made them look so good. the whole fit is giving effortless but still weirdly expensive, like she knew exactly what she was doing fr", someone else wrote.

"Those dogs are certainly the star alright", another joked.

The Dog Stars was originally a post-apocalyptic novel set nine years after a fierce flu pandemic and blood disease kills most of humanity, and follows the story of a pilot named Hig living in an abandoned hangar with his dog Jasper and fellow survivor, Bangley.

After hearing a mysterious voice on his plane's radio, they set off on a dangerous mission in search of hope of finding others along the way.

Qualley stars in the Ridley Scott-directed picture alongside Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, and Guy Pearce.

The Dog Stars is in cinemas from 26 August

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