Stormy Daniels hosting new 'DILF' dating show and it looks wild

Stormy Daniels is set to present a new gay dating show called For the Love of DILFs – and it certainly has social media in a chokehold.

The explosive show will follow two groups of men ('Daddies' and 'Himbos') heading into the "DILF mansion" on a quest to find love.

For the blissfully unaware, a 'Himbo' is epitomised as a "physically attractive man who lacks intelligence." Meanwhile, a 'Daddy' is a "typically older man" seeking a relationship with a younger guy.

The winners will bank $10,000 as an "investment into their relationship."

Attention soon turned to the adult star and Donald Trump accuser Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Her mission is to guide the guys through two weeks through various challenges and obstacles – think Love Island style.

"I can tell you firsthand that these are real love stories," Daniels told PEOPLE. "I’m not a crier, but they even made me shed a few tears on set because I got so invested. Every day was an adventure with the Daddies and Himbos."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some Twitter users were initially confused by the news, believing it was a joke.

"Yeah, no," one said. "Don't watch any reality dating series, and hers won't be an exception."

"It could be a good show if produced well, but based on this promo I’m not sure it will do well," a second tweeted.

Others were a lot more excited about the chaotic new show, with one person writing: "Looks awful, can’t wait to watch it."

Another penned: "Nice, I hope they all find love!"

While another fan said then was "in" and was desperate to know more.

The show debuts in the US on 31 January on OUTtv.com, the OUTtv Apple TV Channel and OUTtv on The Roku Channel.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.