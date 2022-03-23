Stormy Daniels has hit back at Donald Trump after being ordered to pay the former president $300,000 – but she would rather "go to jail" than pay a penny.

The adult film star had claimed that she and Trump had sex and a man threatened her to keep quiet about it. In her tell-all book, Daniels compared Trump's appendage to "the mushroom character in Mario Kart."

"He knows he has an unusual penis," Daniels wrote. "It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool."

She later said she regretted sharing those details, saying it amounted to "body shaming".

Daniels' failed defamation suit has now led to a court ruling ordering her to pay Trump. The former president released a gloating statement saying, "I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to."

It read: "The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in attorney fees, costs, and sanctions (not including appeal costs).

"As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to. The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for and of me.

"The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers could bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal. Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me."



Daniels declared she would "go to jail before I pay a penny" and hit back with a lengthy statement aimed at former attorney Michael Avenatti and Trump, who she called 'tiny' in apparent reference to his penis.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Shehighlighted that she "NEVER said it was an 'affair'", adding that her statement had not changed since she came forward and it "has been collaborated and verified by others since 2006."

Daniels continued: "He cornered me as I was exiting a restroom and intimidated me into unprotected intercourse. Later, he had Michael Cohen pay me hush money to not disclose what happened to me and the things I was told that could damage his campaign."

She expressed her fears of "prejudice associated with my career as an adult film actress/director" and how this made her not "want to go forward with this defamation suit."

She concluded by reflecting on the "sad reality" that a "known and proven predator can openly brag about assaulting women and become president and be awarded money for his bad behavior."



"My heart goes out to the others that have been victimized Trump. I deeply regret not standing up for myself that night and for not speaking out sooner. I hope that one day the women who came after me can forgive me."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



