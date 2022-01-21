15 top reactions to last night's episode of The Apprentice

As the 16th series of The Apprentice got underway after a three-year hiatus, fans have been thoroughly entertained.
This week's episode in particular got people talking with a surprise firing, funny task and another shock exit setting the internet alight.
Spoilers ahead...
The task saw the candidates coming up with their own non-alcoholic drinks and involved sub-teams concocting the drink whilst others worked on the branding.
But before they even got the task underway, contestant Shama Amin announced she was leaving the process as she was struggling with the physicality of taking part due to rheumatoid arthritis.
One of the few contestants showing actual business acumen, someone on Twitter joked: “When you’re so sick of these contestants that you fire yourself.”
When you\u2019re so sick of these contestants that you fire yourself \n\n#TheApprenticepic.twitter.com/UIfkAidnrb— Bemused Claude (@Bemused Claude) 1642713106
They really made her get up at 4am to stand and explain herself for that insincere goodbye goodbye to our queen! #TheApprenticepic.twitter.com/osBekiv6MZ— David \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udfae (@David \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udfae) 1642712741
The drama didn’t end there as predictably the boardroom and subsequent firing delivered some iconic moments.
Team PM Sophie decided to bring the only the other boys in the team back to the boardroom which already raised some eyebrows.
Sophie saving all the girls and bringing the boys back #theapprenticepic.twitter.com/aXBq4gdApm— Amy_Mulliner (@Amy_Mulliner) 1642716748
Sophie trying to justify why she brought the boys back, instead of Amy after her shite branding #TheApprenticepic.twitter.com/Ks6h3J8ICc— Jode \u270c\ufe0f (@Jode \u270c\ufe0f) 1642715554
Akshay, Navid and Sophie in the boardroom: #TheApprenticepic.twitter.com/moYv5FPh9i— Kate Bond (@Kate Bond) 1642715842
But it was when she was asked by Lord Sugar which of the two should be fired that she really injected some drama with an unnecessarily long pause before declaring, “both”.
One person wrote: “Sophie's delivery in this moment was *chef's kiss*. Get her in Eastenders ASAP.”
Sophie's delivery in this moment was *chef's kiss*. Get her in Eastenders ASAP. #TheApprenticepic.twitter.com/2V4fOJ1j2y— Ariadne \ud83e\udd8b (@Ariadne \ud83e\udd8b) 1642715863
Another said: “Sophie pausing like she’s about to announce the winner of The X Factor.”
Sophie pausing like she\u2019s about to announce the winner of The X Factor. #TheApprentice— Elliot Gonzalez (@Elliot Gonzalez) 1642715691
Ultimately, Lord Sugar decided it was Navid’s time to leave the process – a decision that didn’t go down too well with viewers.
Who should have gone? #TheApprenticepic.twitter.com/B515q9fugh— \u1d1b\u1d00s\u029c\u1d00 \u029f\u1d0f\u1d1c\u026as\u1d07 | =\ud83e\udd8b (@\u1d1b\u1d00s\u029c\u1d00 \u029f\u1d0f\u1d1c\u026as\u1d07 | =\ud83e\udd8b) 1642715830
Lord Sugar: Navid\u2026 you\u2019re fired\n\nEveryone watching at home:\n\n#TheApprenticepic.twitter.com/j5QUUfpiYf— Cat Sarah Daczkowski (@Cat Sarah Daczkowski) 1642717012
Me when Navid goes out instead of Sophie #TheApprenticepic.twitter.com/3LR0mJ3LPw— Amy_Mulliner (@Amy_Mulliner) 1642715847
Despite his dismissal, there was still time for Navid to inject some of his trademark hilarity. In the taxi home, he said: “You know what, this playboy has not finished yet. I’ve still got a lot left in me, okurrr.”
Someone posted the clip and joked: “The yassification of “you’re fired.”
The yassification of \u201cyou\u2019re fired\u201d #TheApprenticepic.twitter.com/8FjgeB58P3— Harrison Brocklehurst (@Harrison Brocklehurst) 1642716047
#theapprentice No cause Navid was my fav! He was an icon and will be missedpic.twitter.com/umkqk9Y3gK— Ama not like other girls (@Ama not like other girls) 1642716575
Another person wrote: “the thought of the majority of The Apprentice’s BBC demographic watching Navid say “okurrrr” in his exit is sending me under.”
the thought of the majority of The Apprentice\u2019s BBC demographic watching Navid say \u201cokurrrr\u201d in his exit is sending me under— joe (@joe) 1642716153
Bring on next week’s chaos.