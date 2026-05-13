The Boys leaves fans rocked by character’s fate in latest episode

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 5, episodes 1-7.

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for The Boys, because after Episode 6 ended with big bad Homelander (Antony Starr) finally getting his hands on the V1 drug which seemingly makes him immortal and immune to a supe-killing virus, the latest episode concluded with Frenchie (Tomer Capone) dying in the arms of his lover, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara).

With the virus plan out of the window, Frenchie and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) spent the episode exposing Kimiko to uranium in the hopes of giving her the same powers as Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who can strip a supe of their abilities with a blast from his chest (see the plot of Series 3, where The Boys hoped Soldier Boy would help them to depower Homelander).

However, when Homelander learns of Sage’s location – and indeed, the location of Frenchie and Kimiko – Sage and Kimiko hide in a vent while Frenchie distracts the villain, coaxing him into the same room where Kimiko was exposed to the uranium.

After confirming to Homelander that they’ve already recreated Soldier Boy’s power in Kimiko, and throwing some vulgar words in his direction, Frenchie opens up the shaft containing the uranium, injuring Homelander but also exposing himself to the deadly radiation.

After Homelander leaves the scene and Kimiko and Sage emerge from their hiding spot, Frenchie is shown dragging his body across the floor, a streak of blood behind him, before dying moments before the end credits.

Damn.

And needless to say, fans of The Boys have been left shocked by the character’s demise:





"Everyone is broken," one viewer wrote, summing up the thoughts of many fans.

Another summed up the situation at the end of the episode, and wrote: "How fried are The Boys?"





Another called it the "only death in The Boys that truly hurt".





Another showed their distress at Frenchie's demise.





More said they were 'not ok'.

How The Boys will process the loss of one of their own is yet to be seen, though while likely get a good look in the season finale, which lands on Amazon Prime Video next Wednesday.

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