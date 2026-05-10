Golden Trump statue gets four-word response from The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Boys.

The Boys is a work of fiction – a popular Prime Video series based on the comic books from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson - yet once again, its satire of US president Donald Trump and the current state of American politics has come pretty close to what’s happening in the real world.

The fifth and final series has seen big bad Homelander (Antony Starr) view himself as God, as he looks to become immortal with the help of an early version of the superhero drug Compound V, known as V1 (and in Episode 6, we see him get his hands on some via the supe Bombsight).

As part of that epiphany, the ‘Democratic Church of America’ is set up to honour Homelander, complete with a golden statue of the villain.

Except, Trump now has a gold statue of his own at his golf course in Doral, Florida – measuring 22 feet and unveiled at a ceremony on Wednesday.

And when The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke noticed this, he took to Instagram to say: “Seriously what the f***?”:

That’s certainly one way of putting it – and he wasn’t the only one to comment on the parallels:

One account wrote: “It is insane how much this season of the boys matches what’s happening IRL considering the season was likely shot a year ago...”:

“The Boys is becoming reality at an alarming rate,” tweeted another:

And a third said: “This is the dumbest f****** timeline I swear to Homelander”:

And it’s not the first time that the hit superhero series has become a little too real with its Trump satire, with Homelander receiving his own version of the Bible and Soldier Boy receiving a ‘Democratic Medal of Patriotic Freedom’ (akin to all of the awards Trump keeps receiving in lieu of the Nobel Peace Prize).

The Boys continues on Prime Video every Wednesday.

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